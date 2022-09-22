Woman shot, vehicles damaged in Winston-Salem after numerous shots fired

A woman was shot and injured on Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police said.

At 8:57 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight and discharge of firearms at 705 Bethabara Pointe Circle involving 30 to 40 people in the parking lot, police said.

Officers canvassed the area and located approximately 11 spent handgun casings in the parking lot and one spent shotgun shell, police said. Officers also located two unoccupied vehicles that had been struck by gunfire during the shooting.

At 9:15 p.m., a victim, Jameshia Cleshay Sansbury, 28, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed there was a fight in the parking lot of 705 Bethabara Pointe Circle between numerous females. During the altercation, a suspect began shooting and the victim was struck one time.

The victim and suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The Winston Salem Gun Crime Reduction Unit responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.