Woman shot with arrow in tree stand accident near Lewisville, Forsyth County authorities say

LEWISVILLE — A woman was accidentally shot in the chest with an arrow Friday night while she was coming down from a tree stand off a gravel road near Lewisville, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough said a man and the shooting victim were both coming down from a tree stand when the man, who was holding the bow, handed it to the woman. Kimbrough said the bow released an arrow that struck the woman in the chest in what the sheriff described as an accidental shooting.

"He had it, and handed it to her as they were getting down," Kimbrough said, adding that after the accident the victim was able to talk to emergency personnel and law enforcement officers.

The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m.

An ambulance took the woman to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was not available Friday night.

The accident occurred off Appian Way, a gravel road that leads north from Styers Ferry Road on the southwest side of Lewisville just outside the town limits.

