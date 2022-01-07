 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman shot with arrow in tree stand accident near Lewisville, Forsyth County authorities say
0 Comments
top story

Woman shot with arrow in tree stand accident near Lewisville, Forsyth County authorities say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEWISVILLE — A woman was accidentally shot in the chest with an arrow Friday night while she was coming down from a tree stand off a gravel road near Lewisville, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough said a man and the shooting victim were both coming down from a tree stand when the man, who was holding the bow, handed it to the woman. Kimbrough said the bow released an arrow that struck the woman in the chest in what the sheriff described as an accidental shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"He had it, and handed it to her as they were getting down," Kimbrough said, adding that after the accident the victim was able to talk to emergency personnel and law enforcement officers.

The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m.

An ambulance took the woman to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was not available Friday night.

The accident occurred off Appian Way, a gravel road that leads north from Styers Ferry Road on the southwest side of Lewisville just outside the town limits.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert