Winston-Salem police say a woman who was struck last Friday by a motor vehicle on Akron Drive has died of her injuries.

Police said the woman, identified as Mable Maxine Hall, 56, ran into the roadway and was struck by the motor vehicle as it traveled west. Hall was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She died Monday.

The driver of the motor vehicle, Carlos Remberto Zepeda, was not injured, nor were three children riding in his vehicle. Hall was not in a crosswalk when she was struck. The police department's traffic enforcement officers are investigating the incident.

It was the 21st traffic death in Winston-Salem, compared to 15 during the same time period in 2022.

Anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.