Woman, teen shot after accident on Vargrave Street.

Two people were shot Tuesday night, including a 13-year-old, after a wreck on Vargrave Street near UNC School of the Arts, Winston-Salem police said.

One victim, Megan Olivia DeVolder, 20, was found by police on the school’s campus; the teen was taken by car to a hospital, police said.

The 13-year-old was not identified.

The shooting came after DeVolder’s car collided with another car about 10:15. After the collision, someone in the other car fired shots, hitting DeVolder and the 13-year-old, who was a passenger in the other car.

DeVolder was shot in the chest, but her injury is not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

No other information was released.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.