A woman who finally had a chance at age 99 to walk through the college graduation line here last year has passed away.
Elizabeth Barker Johnson, who walked across the stage during Winston-Salem State University's 2019 graduation ceremony, died Sunday morning in Catawba County at the age of 100.
"She is one of the most incredible people I have met during my time on the planet," Elwood Robinson, the chancellor of WSSU, said in a Facebook post. "Thank you for your service and your life! I will miss you! I am a better person because of meeting you!"
Johnson missed her graduation ceremony in 1949 because she had started a new teaching job after her college classes ended. When she finally had the chance to take part in a graduation ceremony, she received thunderous applause from those attending, and millions learned about her special day on national television.
For more than 70 years, Robinson said later, missing her 1949 graduation ceremony was one of Johnson's biggest regrets.
"We discovered her a couple years ago, and her story is remarkable," Robinson said on Sunday, noting Johnson's service with the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion in World War II.
According to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, the 6888th was the only Black women's unit to serve overseas during the war.
Sent to a warehouse in Birmingham, England, the unit undertook the gargantuan task of sorting millions of pieces of mail that had arrived for U.S. military personnel, some of it badly addressed ("Junior, U.S. Army") or maybe sent to one of 7,500 people named Robert Smith.
With military leaders worried about the morale of soldiers getting no mail, the unit jumped in and cleared a six-month backlog of mail in three months. Later, the unit went to France and cleared another mail backlog in the city of Rouen.
In 2018, Robinson said, Johnson was among five women from the battalion who went to Fort Leavenworth in Kansas to see the dedication of a monument honoring their unit.
A couple months ago, with access restricted by the coronavirus pandemic, Robinson and others took part in a drive-by 100th birthday party for Johnson at her home.
"She was amazing," Robinson said. "When we celebrated her 100th birthday, I talked to her, and she was so aware. She knew me. She said, 'I have a picture of you in my house.'"
Cynthia Scott, Johnson's daughter, said her mother was a lifelong teacher who, after she retired after some 32 years in the profession, came back to work as a volunteer in the schools and served another 16 years.
"She did not know when to quit," Scott said. "Teaching was a part of her. She just loved it. I didn't realize how many people she had touched throughout her life and what a role model she was until I received the messages. I have received almost 200, and people have commented about how she made a difference in their lives."
Johnson grew up in Elkin, and while her teaching career took her to Virginia and back to North Carolina, her longest teaching stint was at Elkin Middle School, where she taught for 18 years. Johnson retired to live in Hickory.
Scott said her mother had a fall back in March and moved in with her. Johnson had gone into hospice in Sherrills Ford last week so that Scott could get a break, and while she was in hospice it was discovered that Johnson had several blood clots in her lungs. Still, Scott said she was expecting her mother to come back to her house Sunday when she got the word that her mother was dying.
"I told several people that I had planned for her to come home with me, but that God had plans to take her home with him, and that's OK," Scott said.
Scott noted that the funeral service will be in Hickory on Friday afternoon following a noon visitation. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home (www.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com) is handling the arrangements, and a scholarship has been established in Johnson's name.
