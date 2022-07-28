 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman's body discovered in Winston-Salem creek

Winston-Salem police responded to Salem Lake on Thursday morning after a passerby found a woman's body in a nearby creek, authorities said.

The discovery of the body was reported about 8:30 a.m., according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

The body was found in Salem Creek near Salem Lake.

Police don’t know the identity of the person or cause of death at this time.

Officers are investigating the incident, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

No further details were immediately available.

