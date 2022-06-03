Wonky is the way of the county's proposed 2022-23 budget

Wonky was the word during Thursday’s work session on the 2022-23 budget at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

In fact, County Manager Dudley Watts had a whole entry in his outline of budget discussions labeled “Wonky Stuff.”

Watts was talking about shifting functions between departments, changing the way the county accounts for debt service funds and other changes unlikely to be of much interest outside the Forsyth County Government Center.

But the word came up over and over and seemed appropriate to other changes that are a result of high inflation, supply-chain interruptions, a competitive labor market and recession fears.

Take this: Property values have increased so much that only one year past the last property revaluation, tax values are at only 85% of what they ought to be, and the county will be required to do another revaluation in 2025.

Over the past seven revaluations, tax values typically stayed around 97% of actual sales values in the year following the revaluation.

Or how about this: Almost 18% of the county's jobs are vacant, and staff departures are 22% above 2020-21 and 33% above 2019-20. New hires are 44% above 2020-21.

Wonky enough for you?

Watts is recommending a county budget that keeps the tax rate unchanged at 67.78 cents for every $100 of taxable property. The budget would total $531 million and amount to a $31 million increase over 2021-22, or a 6.2% increase.

For the owner of a home valued at $150,000, that means a county tax bill of $1,016.70 is coming, assuming the commissioners pass the budget Watts is recommending.

The next steps in the preparation of the 2022-23 budget comes at 2 p.m. Monday when the county has a public hearing on the proposed budget, which can be found online at forsyth.cc.

After that, budget workshops planned for June 7-9 should wrap up most budget discussions, with adoption of the budget possible on June 9.

Thursday's discussion was for county commissioners more about learning about the budget than cutting it or adding to it, but some hints about the course of future discussions could be seen:

•Commissioners expressed concern that money given to the schools for teacher supplements under the quarter-cent sales tax provision be spent only for that purpose.

•Commissioners may be giving higher scrutiny to the budgets of county fire departments, some of which are asking for increases in their local district tax rates.

•An increase in the county's 401k contributions to employees and other perks to make the county a more attractive place to work may be up for more discussion.

