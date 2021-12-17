Woodbury announces that she will not run for re-election to the Winston-Salem/Forysth County Schools Board of Education

Malishai Woodbury, a former chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, said Friday she will not run for re-election to the school board.

Woodbury, a Democrat, announced her decision on her Facebook page.

"It’s been an honor and privilege to serve …," Woodbury wrote. "I thank each member of the board of education, the WS/FCS staff, volunteers, teachers, parents and students."

Last week, the school board voted, 8-0, for Deanna Kaplan, a Democrat, to succeed Woodbury as the board’s chairwoman. Woodbury had declined a nomination for another term as chair, citing the need to focus on finishing her doctoral degree.

She was elected to the District 1 seat on the school board in 2018 and had served as chairwoman since 2019.

"It is a divine right to learn and an expected privilege to serve," Woodbury wrote on Facebook. "Other than being a child of God, the greatest honor bestowed upon me has been the opportunity to serve as the first African-American chair of the board of education."

Woodbury said she is proud that she led the local school district during the COVID-19 pandemic.