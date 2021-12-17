Woodbury announces that she will not run for re-election to the Winston-Salem/Forysth County Schools Board of Education

Malishai Woodbury, a former chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, said Friday she will not run for re-election to the school board.
Woodbury, a Democrat, announced her decision on her Facebook page.
"It’s been an honor and privilege to serve …," Woodbury wrote. "I thank each member of the board of education, the WS/FCS staff, volunteers, teachers, parents and students."
Last week, the school board voted, 8-0, for Deanna Kaplan, a Democrat, to succeed Woodbury as the board’s chairwoman. Woodbury had declined a nomination for another term as chair, citing the need to focus on finishing her doctoral degree.
She was elected to the District 1 seat on the school board in 2018 and had served as chairwoman since 2019.
"It is a divine right to learn and an expected privilege to serve," Woodbury wrote on Facebook. "Other than being a child of God, the greatest honor bestowed upon me has been the opportunity to serve as the first African-American chair of the board of education."
Woodbury said she is proud that she led the local school district during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaplan, along with Democratic board member Alex Bohannon and Republicans Leah Crowley and Lida Calvert-Hayes have all said they are running in the 2022 election.
Republicans Dana Caudill Jones and Marilyn Parker and Democratic board member Elisabeth Motsinger have said that they will not run for re-election.
Board member Andrea Bramer, a Republican, hasn’t publicly announced whether she will run for re-election.
Republican Tabitha Hackett, Richard Watts Jr., a Democrat, and Sabrina Coone-Godfrey, also a Democrat, are running for an at-large seat on the nine-member board.
Susan Miller, a Republican, is running for a seat representing District 2, which covers the area outside the county's urban core.
Bohannon is the only person who has filed to run in District 1, which covers the urban core.
All nine of the school board seats will be open in 2022. The primary is March 8.
