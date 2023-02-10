Ever tell an out-and-out lie on your resume? OK, maybe just a little white lie? You’re not alone.

So here are my thoughts on lying vs. being strategic in what you elect to include on your resume.

As I instruct my clients at the Professional Center by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, don’t invent something you never did. Those are lies of commission. Examples might include claiming that you have a degree when you don’t, saying that you worked at a company when you didn’t or blatantly exaggerating your duties or accomplishments.

Don’t do it. It’s not only unethical but will likely get you fired — or possibly sued — if it’s subsequently discovered.

Resumes are subjective documents, designed to encourage the reader to want to interview you. With limited space and precious seconds to hook the reader, you’ll want to be strategic with the content you choose to include or leave out.

In general, I advise leaving out content not overly relevant to the position for which you’re applying. For instance, you may not want to list every job you’ve ever held, especially when that previous work isn’t relevant and, frankly, makes you appear older on the resume. For the same reason, I would leave off dates of education unless you’ve recently earned a degree.

Along the lines of being strategic with what you choose to include, consider leaving off certain degrees, certifications or accomplishments when applying for a position below what you’ve done in the past. This often happens with my clients who wish to scale back to a lower position with fewer responsibilities and less stress as they seek a job to take them to retirement.

Think of it this way: If you include all the education and accomplishments from your “climbing the corporate ladder” resume on a job paying well below that and requiring far less education, you run the real risk of being tossed aside as overqualified. Few employers would interview you since they’d question whether they could afford you and keep you challenged.

Job titles present another challenge. Say you’re the vice president of sales at a company of 10 people. If you apply for a sales manager position and list your current VP title, you risk appearing to be overqualified — even if your compensation would be higher in that new gig. Should you alter your title to be more in line with the scope of your actual job? You bet!

An entrepreneur faces similar challenges when transitioning back to a corporate role. Try to distill your duties down to those relevant to the position for which you’re applying.

Also, I recommend leaving off your home’s street address for privacy reasons. If you’re planning to relocate for a job (including those of you moving back home after college) use a local city, state and ZIP code on your resume. Making yourself appear to be local puts you on an even playing field with their local candidates. Note: Do this only if you’re not seeking relocation assistance and you’re able to move immediately.