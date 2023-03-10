Daylight Savings Time returns today. Time to enjoy a little more sunshine after the workday.

Speaking of time changes, we’re now three years into COVID-19. It was in March 2020 that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 118,000 cases and 4,000 deaths across 114 countries. Several days later, the Trump Administration declared a nationwide emergency and instituted travel bans. What followed was a near-constant stream of unprecedented changes and unpredictable events.

Today, I’ll reflect on where we are these days, and what we’ve learned over the past three years.

I can’t count how many times I’ve been in conversations about how the pandemic has affected someone’s business. The most common response? Greater adaptability and resiliency.

The coronavirus crisis forced industries to reexamine how they conduct business, whether that meant pivoting to online meetings, instituting healthcare protocols or starting to offer curbside pick-up and home deliveries.

Is how we do business better, and more effective, these days? That’s debatable. Regardless, change is inevitable. It’s just that these changes were thrust on us virtually overnight. But we rose to the challenge.

Job seekers had a rough go of things in the pandemic’s early days. The economy came to a screeching halt, creating lots of competition for very few jobs.

The good news? Candidates became more comfortable with online interviewing. Companies eventually began hiring in droves, bringing about the Turnover Tsunami as workers used that leverage to change jobs at a record pace.

Three years later, we're seeing some shift in the marketplace. While millions of jobs remain unfilled, many companies have instituted hiring freezes or layoffs. Those who are hiring are taking a bit longer to ensure that their candidate is a good fit. Inflation, the real possibility of a recession and a general uneasiness regarding interest rates have made companies a bit more cautious.

If you’re in the job market, don’t lose hope. Companies are still hiring. Just realize you’ll really need to demonstrate how your skills will add value to their organization. Research the company. Get to know their products or services. Find your interviewer on LinkedIn. Get to know them. If possible, leverage your personal network to help generate an employer’s interest in speaking with you.

The game has changed, whether you’re a job hunter or a business. While no one knows the future, I think we’ve shown amazing resiliency these past few years. We’ve hopefully grown in compassion and understanding for others.

My hope is that we continue to learn, grow and prosper.