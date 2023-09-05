Workers are back on the job on Meadowlark Drive, but so are school buses and parents taking their children to school.

Meanwhile, Winston-Salem officials say they hope to soon get an updated timetable on when the $7.7 million road-widening project might be finished.

That original completion date for contractor Smith-Rowe LLC at the end of October is out the window.

“There’s way too much work left to be done for that,” said Robert Prestwood, the city engineer for Winston-Salem. “What they have been doing in the past couple of weeks is a big improvement. We just hope it continues.”

Work stopped at the end of July when a city inspector found problems with some curb and gutter work. Company and city officials put their heads together to figure out what was wrong, and that further slowed a project that had fallen way behind.

The start of school leaves the road crowded at those times of day when school buses and parents are bringing children to school or taking them home. But officials say improvements previously made to school driveways and an agreement with the contractor to temporarily pause construction on the segment in front of the school is helping alleviate the problems.

“We have worked with the city and the contractors to support the project, and support doing what we can to remove traffic off Meadowlark Drive,” Brent Campbell, the chief communications officer with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said.

With 2016 bond money, the school system changed traffic flow patterns on campus so that more cars can be lined up on school property instead of being lined up on the street.

At Meadowlark Elementary School, for instance, the number of cars that can be lined up on school property jumped from 80 to almost 150, school Principal Neil Raymer said. Still, Raymer noted that some 250 cars arrive to pick up or drop off students on both mornings and afternoons at his school alone, and next door is the middle school with about the same number of students.

Between the two schools, some 200 employees also ply the entrances and buses come and go, Raymer said. Things can get busy.

The road widening is meant to relieve traffic woes by providing a center turn lane. Along the way, other turn lanes will accommodate some of the extra traffic making its way to schools and other significant destination.

When the road widening is complete, Raymer noted, a traffic signal will help flow at the southern school entrance.

The city’s difficulty with the contractor’s curb and gutter work was resolved in the city’s favor, Prestwood said. Survey information was corrected, and the contractor is in the process of correcting the mistakes at no cost to the city, he said.

But the work stoppage because of the curbing problem didn’t cause the overall delays on the project. The contractors said it was a shortage of employees that led to their falling behind.

With the start of school, Prestwood said, the city decided to have the contractor temporarily pause work on the stretch in front of the school. Crews have instead been at work to the north, on the next phase of the project that starts near the entrance to Brookberry Farms Road.

Jody Phillips, the vice president of Smith-Rowe, said he still has labor shortages, but at present has some extra crews he can commit to the project. Phillips said that after several weeks working away from the school entrances, after the schools are adjusted to their new term, his crews will be moving back to continue work near the schools.

Phillips said his company has frequent communication with the schools to keep them updated on anything they need to know about the progress of the work. City officials said the contractor also coordinates work to take advantage of days when there is no school in session.

While school officials say traffic flow will be much better when the project is done, they acknowledge the short-term hassles.

“Our parents are pleased with the drop-off and pickup patterns,” Raymer said. “The construction continues to cause congestion that is beyond the schools’ control.”