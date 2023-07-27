Work has ceased on the delayed project to widen Meadowlark Drive as the city and the contractor check out city concerns about the quality of curb and gutter work.

It’s a new hurdle for a road project that’s supposed to be finished this fall, and has city staffers consulting with the city attorney’s office to see what recourse the city has against Smith-Rowe LLC, the Mount Airy-based contractor on the $7.7 million project.

“They are at about 36% completion with a project deadline of October this year,” said Assistant City Manager Aaron King. “They are behind schedule, and they have a way to go: They have four phases, and we are still in phase one.”

City officials said they discovered last week that some of the curb and gutter measurements may not match the plans.

City Engineer Robert Prestwood said that in some places, the curbing may have been installed too high, and in others too low. Prestwood said more work needs to be done to resolve whether or not there’s a problem the contractor needs to correct.

Two schools, a public park with greenway access and the burgeoning Brookberry Farm housing development all feed off Meadowlark Drive, with the widening plan set to add a middle turn lane along the entire drive from Country Club to Robinhood roads.

For months, the city has faced complaints about the slow pace of the work. Jody Phillips, the vice president of Smith-Rowe, said Wednesday he hopes to get the curb and gutter questions resolved this week and have crews back at work on Monday. It doesn’t make sense to have people working if some of the work has to be redone, he said.

As for the delays, Phillips said his company, like others, is dealing with a labor shortage in the post-coronavirus economy.

“We still have a shortage in our industry,” Phillips said. “We have increased wages and benefits and still don’t see a lot of help.”

City leaders took the company to task in March, when it was up for a $1 million contract to replace the bridge that carries Lakeview Drive over Mill Creek in a neighborhood near Bethania. Council members wondered how the city could award the bridge contract to the same company that was so far behind on the widening of Meadowlark Drive.

The answer to that question turned out to be that Smith-Rowe has a separate bridge division that is not plagued by a staffing shortage. The company got the bridge contract, and the city has no complaints over the pace of that work.

King said that after that March meeting, Smith-Rowe did a better job of keeping workers constantly on the Meadowlark Drive job.

But “they did not close the gap” in the work schedule that had developed, King said.

“It was our hope that the work would pick up at a greater pace,” King said.

Prestwood said someone on the city’s engineering staff visited the job last week and “saw something that did not look right” with the curb and gutter work. That led to a meeting with company officials, which led to the back-checking that’s now going on, city officials said.

Phillips said the city and company surveyors “have gotten together to verify what the problem is, if there is a problem.”

Council Member Robert Clark, whose West Ward includes Meadowlark, described the issue of the curbing a problem with “a small part of the road.” While his constituents wonder why work is not proceeding faster, Clark said the timetable is “not an easy problem to work through” because of labor shortages.

Phillips would not comment on whether his company can meet the project deadline this fall. There’s a provision in the contract that calls for penalties for delays, both city and company officials said.

King said the city won’t let any problem slide with the curbing in the interest of keeping the project moving forward.

“We are not going to accept inferior work in the completion of the plan,” King said.