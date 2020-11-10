Work starts this week on two-way First and Second streets conversion in Winston-Salem

The long-awaited conversion of First and Second streets to two-way traffic will start this week with work on curb improvements, city officials said.
City transportation officials said the first of the work will start on the section of First Street between Liberty Street and the Strollway crossing just east of Cherry Street. The city said contractors will start at that place with curb improvements, and will work their way toward Peters Creek Parkway over the next six weeks to two months.
The work will require various lane closures on First Street as it goes along, said Jeff Fanzler, the city's assistant transportation director.
"We are going to keep First Street moving the way it is," Fansler said. "We are never going to close down the road completely. We will take a lane here and a lane there."
Sharpe Brothers, a Greensboro company, is carrying out the two-way conversion of First and Second streets under a $2 million contract approved recently by the Winston-Salem City Council.
When the work on First Street curbing is complete, the contractors will move to Second Street.
In addition to the curb work, the project involves adding traffic and pedestrian signals, milling and repaving the two streets, and re-striping them for two-way traffic.
The project has long been seen as a natural follow-up to the Business 40 improvements that converted the downtown freeway into Salem Parkway.
In fact, the Holly Avenue neighborhood through which First and Second streets travel bore a big part of the brunt of Business 40 work during construction on that project, since the streets were heavily used by crosstown traffic while the freeway work was going on.
City transportation officials said that First Street will open to two-way traffic before Second Street because it requires fewer traffic signal modifications.
In all, the entire conversion project for both streets is expected to be completed by January 2022. A web page with more information about the project will be posted at CityofWS.org/DOT.
Fansler said the city hopes that the project can actually be wrapped up sometime during the fall of 2021.
Voters approved $2.8 million to convert First and Second streets to two-way traffic as part of the 2018 bond referendum.
Those same voters also approved the conversion of Main and Liberty streets to two-way traffic downtown, but the city wants to finish First and Second streets first so that construction does not tie up traffic too much.
First and Second streets will not be transformed for two-way traffic along their entire lengths because of other traffic considerations.
Because of heavy traffic where First and Second streets cross Marshall and Cherry streets, First Street will remain one-way westbound from Main Street to Spruce Street.
Second Street will remain one-way eastbound from Spruce Street to Town Run Lane just east of Cherry Street.
Also, a block-long segment of Second Street will remain one-way eastbound from Broad to Spring streets, because converting that segment to two-way travel would tie up traffic at the Broad Street intersection, transportation planners found.
