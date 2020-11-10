Work starts this week on two-way First and Second streets conversion in Winston-Salem

The project has long been seen as a natural follow-up to the Business 40 improvements that converted the downtown freeway into Salem Parkway.

In fact, the Holly Avenue neighborhood through which First and Second streets travel bore a big part of the brunt of Business 40 work during construction on that project, since the streets were heavily used by crosstown traffic while the freeway work was going on.

City transportation officials said that First Street will open to two-way traffic before Second Street because it requires fewer traffic signal modifications.

In all, the entire conversion project for both streets is expected to be completed by January 2022. A web page with more information about the project will be posted at CityofWS.org/DOT.

Fansler said the city hopes that the project can actually be wrapped up sometime during the fall of 2021.

Voters approved $2.8 million to convert First and Second streets to two-way traffic as part of the 2018 bond referendum.

Those same voters also approved the conversion of Main and Liberty streets to two-way traffic downtown, but the city wants to finish First and Second streets first so that construction does not tie up traffic too much.