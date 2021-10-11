 Skip to main content
Work to close Fourth Street between Spruce and Poplar
Work to close Fourth Street between Spruce and Poplar

A contractor will close Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem between Spruce and Poplar streets starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and running through 5 p.m. Oct. 29.

Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said the street closure is needed to perform stormwater improvements and install new water line connections.

The sidewalks will remain open during the work.

City officials are encouraging drivers to find alternate routes.

