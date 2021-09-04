Workers get COVID relief break at health department

Forsyth County Health Department offices were closed for several days last week because of COVID-19, but it wasn't because of an outbreak of the contagious disease in the county offices.
Rather, county officials said workers who have been on the front lines of local efforts to curb the coronavirus were taking a well-earned break.
"We were trying to think of a way to recognize the efforts that have been made by all the folks in public health," said Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts. "The facility needed a break too, because we have put so many people through it. It needs a thorough cleaning, and you can do it more safely and efficiently if the building is closed."
The Health Department closed on Thursday and will reopen on Tuesday, giving workers an extended break for the Labor Day weekend.
The county is not the only employer thinking about giving stressed-out employees a break: Bojangles closed company-owned stores on Aug. 30, a Monday, and said it would again close stores on Sept. 13, also a Monday.
The restaurant chain said it was closing to give 8,000 crew members and managers "a well-deserved break," in the words of a company news release.
A company spokesperson, Stacey McCray, said the days off would be unpaid, but added that many employees have been working overtime lately, and that the company thinks the workers can benefit from the break. McCray said Bojangles would offer employees opportunities to work additional hours if they chose.
Bojangles said the upcoming closures were “in response to industry wide labor shortages and other stresses put on its employees who’ve worked hard through the pandemic.”
The Forsyth County Health Department employees will be paid for their days off, county officials said.
Watts said the holiday made a good time to give workers at breather after so many months of hard work:
"We had a surge, things eased up a little bit, and now we are in another surge," Watts said. "These folks worked through Christmas and through the holidays and we just have not stopped."
Health Director Joshua Swift talked about the long hours that his employees have been working during a recent briefing before the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Board chairman Dave Plyler had asked Swift how the department was going to get people vaccinated who have been reluctant to get the shot.
"That's a piece that adds more gray hairs to the one I already had," Swift said. "We are working hard. The staff in public health for 18 months has been working hard."
Deputy County Manager Shontell Robinson noted that the health department "has led the COVID-19 response for the community since March 2020, including organizing and developing community-wide testing, tracing and vaccination efforts."
"COVID-19 has consumed the organization and the facilities for a year and a half, including nights and weekends, and required an all-hands-on-deck approach across all divisions to ensure the normal duties of the department have been completed along with the COVID-19 response," Robinson said. She made her remarks to county commissioners during one of the August briefings.
Watts said that the kinds of work that need doing at the Health Department includes "carpet cleaning and things like that."
"It has been more difficult, and you can't do it while folks are there," Watts said. "That is just one example."
Commissioners unanimously agreed that the workers in the Health Department deserved their break.
"There is no question that the staff need this respite period," said Commissioner Don Martin.
