Workers get COVID relief break at health department

Forsyth County Health Department offices were closed for several days last week because of COVID-19, but it wasn't because of an outbreak of the contagious disease in the county offices.

Rather, county officials said workers who have been on the front lines of local efforts to curb the coronavirus were taking a well-earned break.

"We were trying to think of a way to recognize the efforts that have been made by all the folks in public health," said Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts. "The facility needed a break too, because we have put so many people through it. It needs a thorough cleaning, and you can do it more safely and efficiently if the building is closed."

The Health Department closed on Thursday and will reopen on Tuesday, giving workers an extended break for the Labor Day weekend.

The county is not the only employer thinking about giving stressed-out employees a break: Bojangles closed company-owned stores on Aug. 30, a Monday, and said it would again close stores on Sept. 13, also a Monday.

The restaurant chain said it was closing to give 8,000 crew members and managers "a well-deserved break," in the words of a company news release.