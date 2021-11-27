Working through her own grief, Surry County woman starts mobile syringe exchange service

Making the rounds

Several times a week, Odum loads her car and makes her rounds, her schedule dictated by the messages she gets on her phone from people who need supplies, particularly Naloxone, a persistent request.

More and more street drugs are laced with fentanyl, a lethal and powerful synthetic opioid that is fueling the surge in fatal overdoses. People who have overdosed on fentanyl may need four or five doses of Naloxone before they are revived, driving up demand. The state health department supplies the Naloxone to Birches. Though some places have reported Naloxone shortages, Odum said Birches has been able to stay stocked.

On a hot day a few months ago, Odum and her husband, Steven, their car loaded with supplies, swung by the Mount Airy home of Caroline Hanlon, whose daughter, Colleen, died of an opioid overdose on Mother’s Day, 2015.

Shortly after her daughter died, Hanlon began handing out Naloxone to opioid users from her home. “Mama Caroline” as they sometimes call her, has earned their trust.

“I just sit and talk to them,” she said.

Hanlon and Odum talked about what they’ve heard, who has overdosed, who is doing better, who has died, the type of heroin floating through the community.