Working through her own grief, Surry County woman starts mobile syringe exchange service

MOUNT AIRY — In decaying textile mill communities, the low-light of an internet cafe, in the parking lot of a dollar store and the hills and hollers of Surry County, Wendy Odum brings light to people mired in the darkness of drug addiction.
Maybe one in 10 of them will be ready to consider treatment for opioid use disorder, a disease that Odum battled for years and claimed the life of her daughter Jessica in 2018.
And when they do, Odum will be there to guide them to help.
“If someone does say, ‘I’m tired’ — and they may say it a dozen times before they get traction to make real change — we want to be the people who are there,” Odum said.
Until then, she traverses the winding roads, highways and Main streets of Surry and Stokes counties in her Highlander, doling out hugs to people who others have discarded and making sure they have sterile syringes, alcohol swabs, cookers and Naloxone, all supplies intended to help keep them alive and free of infections and diseases associated with injecting heroin and other drugs.
Odum runs a mobile syringe service program through the Birches Foundation, a nonprofit organization that she started in 2020. Though mostly based in Surry County, she also travels to Stokes County, providing a service that was not previously available to residents in areas hit hard by the opioid crisis.
Funded mostly by community organizations and individuals, Birches distributes about 600 doses of Naloxone, an overdose-reversal drug, a month.
Syringe service programs are one part of a broader approach to opioid treatment known as harm reduction. It operates on the idea that people can’t be forced into treatment, but they can be given sterile syringes to reduce the risk of Hepatitis C and other infections or Naloxone to prevent death. People in such programs are asked to return used needles in special containers that are then safely discarded, eliminating the number of dirty needles in circulation.
The approach has its critics but has gained mainstream acceptance as addiction impacts more and more people.
“There’s definitely been enormous improvement in people’s understanding of harm reduction, and an understanding of meeting people where they’re at,” said Loftin Wilson, a Harms Reduction Programs Manager at the N.C. Harm Reduction Coalition. “There’s always an element of people who have misconceptions who are touched by a life experience, and that leads to a change.”
North Carolina made syringe service programs legal in 2016, recognizing it as a viable tool to combat opioid misuse and prevent disease.
People who use syringe service programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment and three times more likely to stop injecting drugs, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Overseen by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, there are now about 45 such programs in the state, including mobile and fixed sites. Some operate out of fire departments and public health departments. Twin City Harm Reduction Collective operates its syringe program out of a church basement. Yadkin and Davie counties are among the areas not served.
Birches filled the void in Surry and Stokes counties.
Odum’s timing was perfect.
Drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, topping 100,000 for the first time during a 12-month period that ended in April, 2021, according to provisional data that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.
North Carolina has already surpassed the number of fatal overdoses in all of 2020, when there were 3,132, a 16% increase from 2019. Through October, there have been 3,278 suspected fatal overdoses, including 339 in October alone, compared with 229 in October, 2020, according to recently released data from the state health department.
Surry County has not been immune to this disturbing trend. At the end of August, 31 people had died from an overdose in Surry County in 2021, equaling the number who died in all of 2020, according to the county’s Substance Abuse Recovery Office. Statistics for Stokes County were not available.
Making the rounds
Several times a week, Odum loads her car and makes her rounds, her schedule dictated by the messages she gets on her phone from people who need supplies, particularly Naloxone, a persistent request.
More and more street drugs are laced with fentanyl, a lethal and powerful synthetic opioid that is fueling the surge in fatal overdoses. People who have overdosed on fentanyl may need four or five doses of Naloxone before they are revived, driving up demand. The state health department supplies the Naloxone to Birches. Though some places have reported Naloxone shortages, Odum said Birches has been able to stay stocked.
On a hot day a few months ago, Odum and her husband, Steven, their car loaded with supplies, swung by the Mount Airy home of Caroline Hanlon, whose daughter, Colleen, died of an opioid overdose on Mother’s Day, 2015.
Shortly after her daughter died, Hanlon began handing out Naloxone to opioid users from her home. “Mama Caroline” as they sometimes call her, has earned their trust.
“I just sit and talk to them,” she said.
Hanlon and Odum talked about what they’ve heard, who has overdosed, who is doing better, who has died, the type of heroin floating through the community.
At a strip mall off Rockford Street, a car pulled up, driven by a woman who has been using drugs for about 11 years. She picks up syringes and Naloxone at least once a month and distributes it to people she knows who are abusing drugs.
“This past weekend I had people telling me that the Narcan I brought them saved three lives in the last month,” the woman said. She declined to give her name. “I freely give it out.”
Helping people who are abusing drugs makes her feel good about herself. It makes her want to quit, which is the whole point of Odum’s work.
“Wendy, we’ve got to look out for each other,” she said as she prepared to pull away. “I love you.”
Odum walked back to her car, beads of sweat forming on her brow.
“Being listened to and being heard are new things for them,” she said. “They’re not used to being heard.”
Odum initially began distributing Naloxone and other supplies to the friends of her daughter, Jessica, who was 30 years old when she died in August 2018. She left behind four children that Odum and Steven are raising.
“I started here and there distributing Narcan to people I knew were my daughter’s friends,” Odum said. “As it grew, connections and relationships developed.”
The Birches Foundation now distributes supplies to 600 people from Low Gap to Elkin to State Road.
Wallis East Atkins of Pilot Mountain has been helping with the distribution. Atkins’ stepson, Corey Atkins, 23, died of an opioid overdose in 2020. After winning Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina in the spring, Atkins began volunteering with the Birches Foundation as part of her community work.
“I’ve been making sure that businesses in Pilot Mountain that have a bathroom have Narcan and know how to use it,” Atkins said. “Most of them were like, ‘We don’t need that. We’re not gonna tolerate that shit here.’ But once I showed them how to use it, people become more open and comfortable with it.”
Atkins marveled at Odum’s ability to connect with people abusing drugs.
“She has built a rapport with these addicts, and they trust her,” she said. “And that’s hard to do. When you’re on drugs, you’re paranoid. You don’t open up. She is going out one-on-one with these addicts and giving them tools they need, and they’re telling friends, ‘I have someone you can trust.’ And the word is spreading.”
‘Thank you’
Back in the car, Hanlon got a message that someone in a local internet cafe needed Naloxone. A box of Naloxone in her hand, Hanlon walked down a dark hallway, popping her head into several rooms.
One woman looked at Hanlon quizzically.
“We’re delivering Narcan,” Hanlon said.
“Well,” the woman said dryly, “you’re in the right place.”
Someone approached Hanlon out in a parking lot.
“Hey, I could use some of that,” she said.
Odum recognized her.
“Her boyfriend just died,” she said later. “OD’d.”
Taylor Roberson waited for Odum outside a dollar store. On her 27th birthday, she was revived by Naloxone that Odum provided to someone.
“Before Wendy, Narcan was really hard to find,” Roberson said. “Since she’s come along, I feel a lot safer.”
The Naloxone from Birches can be found in all sorts of places in Surry County — motels, hemp stores, grocery stores, restaurants and inside a souvenir store on Mount Airy’s main drag that sells Aunt Bea magnets, Barney Fife mugs, Opie keychains and other gifts that feed off the city’s link to Mayberry, the wholesome, idyllic town from “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Main Street was buzzing with tourists soaking up the Mayberry charm when Odum arrived with syringes and Naloxone.
Odum observed the tourists wandering into stores that peddle nostalgia.
“This is what Surry County lives off,” she said. “This idea.”
As a replica of Barney Fife’s cruiser passed by, Stormi Messenger met with Odum on a sidewalk in front of souvenir shop she manages. Messenger was friends with Odum’s daughter, Jessica.
Inside the souvenir shop, tucked away from the gaze of tourists, Messenger keeps a supply of Naloxone and a stash of hygiene products.
“Other stores know I have it,” Messenger said. “We don’t want anyone else to feel what we felt about Jessica.”
At least one person was spared those feelings.
A few days after Roberson got Naloxone from Odum at the dollar store parking lot, she used it on someone, a loved one who was turning blue, about to die.
“So from the bottom of my heart, with tears in my eyes,” Roberson wrote Odum in a message, “thank you.”
