Working to get the mind around Labor Day statistics and data

But those are just numbers, statistics totted up as a measurable yardstick of where things stand.

Fact is, for most of us W-4 wage earners, the only job we spend any appreciable time thinking about is the one that drops just enough in a biweekly direct deposit to pay a mortgage (or rent) and maybe put a dent in a credit card balance.

And if we do spend any time thinking about work and jobs other than our own, it could come in the form of head-scratching over the seeming proliferation of Help Wanted and Now Hiring signs sprouting up like mushrooms after a summer rainstorm.

“If I see another post asking (who’s) hiring I’m gonna lose it,” wrote one frustrated soul on a local social media gathering spot Friday. “Sitting here on Cotton Grove rd and EVERY single place has a Now Hiring sign. I won’t mention how I’m looking for a few good employees, too.

“How are all of you surviving that’s not working???”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A solid question, especially considering that a preponderance of states (including this one) has been very busy dialing back unemployment assistance ramped up last year in response to the first COVID crush.

One answer to that, as it pertains to those on the margins anyhow, is not very well.