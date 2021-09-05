Working to get the mind around Labor Day statistics and data

Playtime, for all practical and planning purposes, comes skidding to a halt Monday with the arrival of Labor Day bookending the summer season.
A cookout, time by water — a pool, lake or even the mighty Yadkin River, perhaps — or one final push with the weed whacker, cordless trimmer and the mower might round out the holiday.
And why wouldn’t it?
After all, how you spend (or waste) a day formally designated as a federal holiday in 1894 to honor the contributions and achievements of American workers — lip service, really, as in the late 19th Century, like now, the Congress actually paid very little attention to actual workers — is entirely up to you.
But seeing as how the whole thing was, in theory, set up to honor workers and their labors, we might as well spend a minute learning something about it.
Slow down in jobs added
A jobs report out Friday just starts to paint the outlines of the picture for American workers, and on its face, it’s not as rosy as had been hoped.
The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in August, which sounds a lot, but in a nation with some 164 million people in the workforce it represents a dramatic slowdown in hiring.
Economists and palm readers had expected a whole lot more on the hiring front, more of the same from June when 962,000 jobs were added and July, when 1.1 million jobs were added.
But those are just numbers, statistics totted up as a measurable yardstick of where things stand.
Fact is, for most of us W-4 wage earners, the only job we spend any appreciable time thinking about is the one that drops just enough in a biweekly direct deposit to pay a mortgage (or rent) and maybe put a dent in a credit card balance.
And if we do spend any time thinking about work and jobs other than our own, it could come in the form of head-scratching over the seeming proliferation of Help Wanted and Now Hiring signs sprouting up like mushrooms after a summer rainstorm.
“If I see another post asking (who’s) hiring I’m gonna lose it,” wrote one frustrated soul on a local social media gathering spot Friday. “Sitting here on Cotton Grove rd and EVERY single place has a Now Hiring sign. I won’t mention how I’m looking for a few good employees, too.
“How are all of you surviving that’s not working???”
A solid question, especially considering that a preponderance of states (including this one) has been very busy dialing back unemployment assistance ramped up last year in response to the first COVID crush.
One answer to that, as it pertains to those on the margins anyhow, is not very well.
The proof of that, of course, comes through statistics and data compiled by experts and government types.
In 2021, for the 12th consecutive year, North Carolina’s 38,000 minimum-wage private sector workers received no bump in pay from the federally mandated $7.25 an hour.
The working theory is that wages in the private sector will rise, fall or stagnate on the whimsy of a sometimes cruel free marketplace. Government interference by forcing a living wage will somehow cause the loss of private-sector jobs or reduce the incentive to create them in the first place.
Public workers pay hikes
Interestingly, state employees have a $15 per hour minimum wage set in 2018 by the Legislature. Some 8,000 state workers — 12 percent of its workforce — realized a bump in pay when that passed.
And municipal workers employed by the city of Winston-Salem now have a $15 per hour minimum wage.
Sometimes what’s good for the (public) goose is not good for the (private) gander.
Worse is wage stagnation and the accelerated upward redistribution of wealth.
The combined wealth of all American households tots up to $129.5 trillion; the richest 1 percent holds nearly one-third of that, up from 23.4 percent in 1989.
The top 10 percent of households, per federal statistics, own $70 of every $100. Three Americans — Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates — are worth a combined $301 billion while the bottom half of Americans, economically speaking, are worth $250 billion.
Three white guys own more than half the entire country.
And the great American middle class, created largely in the post World War II boom years, continues to shrink. In 1971, 61 percent of American adults lived in middle-class households; in 2019, 51 percent did.
The reasons, explanations and excuses are as varied as Americans themselves. Suffice it to say, addressing such issues is complicated. There are no easy answers.
Think on that after you’ve put the mower up and begin to celebrate a holiday set up to honor your labors.
