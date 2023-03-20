All kidding aside — fear not, the bad puns and jokes will come in due time — there is seriousness of purpose in hearing again Dr. Gene Paschold’s story about the importance of colonoscopy as a diagnostic.

Paschold, an oncologist by trade, will tell anyone within earshot about why that particular test needs to be scheduled — and the appointment kept.

He learned the hard way.

Paschold, though he most certainly knew better, didn’t have his first colonoscopy right at age 50. Now 71, he dragged his feet and put it off for two years past the recommended age.

You know the old saws about the mechanic’s car being in the worst shape or lawyers making the worst clients. The same theories sometimes apply to physicians.

“I knew it was important, but I was busy,” he said. “Then I came home one day, and my wife handed me a card with an appointment on it.”

It’s not difficult to work out what happened next.

Heading off larger problems

This being colon cancer awareness month a note popped up in a medical app on my phone with a pithy slogan — Get Your Rear in Gear — about scheduling a procedure that’s often the butt of jokes.

(All together now, just to get ‘em out of the way … I forgot to pay the bill for my just got the bill for my colonoscopy, now I’m in arrears … Hey, doc, could you tell my wife that my head’s not up there? … and, just because we just celebrated St. Patrick’s Day … What do you call an Irish proctologist? Colin O’Scopy.)

Moving along, as you’ve probably guessed by now, Paschold’s colonoscopy revealed that he had cancer.

Surgery followed, and his doctor learned that cancer spread to Paschold’s lymph nodes. Not good. And six months of chemotherapy was the result.

Despite the ordeal, to this day Paschold remains grateful to his wife for scheduling the colonoscopy and insisting that he follow through with it.

“How many times have I thought, ‘You dummy, you might have been able to skip chemo,’” he said. “My wife saved my life, period, end of sentence. I knew better, but I was too busy.”

Statistics support his case. Paschold, after all, is a scientist and as a group, they’re big on empirical evidence.

About 150,000 cases are diagnosed each year and about a third of those patients end up dying. Among cancers, only lung cancer kills more people.

But here’s the kicker.

“Almost all of them could be prevented,” Paschold said. “It’s about the only cancer I know of — some of the breast (cancer) people argue the point — that can be prevented.”

Indeed, when detected early, the five-year survival rate runs about 90 percent. But only one in four cases is caught early and that’s due to a lack of screening (or insurance), a hesitancy to follow through or, like Dr. Paschold, procrastination.

Nothing to fear

These days, the colonoscopy isn’t all that bad — even if the, ahem, preparation is.

“My most recent one was last spring,” Paschold said. “They didn’t tell me how fast the medicine starts to work and I was in my office when I took it. Let’s just say it was a white-knuckle drive home.”

And with advances in anesthetics, when the time comes for the actual procedure, you’ll be so relaxed you won’t care how big the camera is or where a skilled medical professional is sticking it.

“It’s nothing to be afraid of,” Paschold said.

Even with a small fear factor, the alternatives to waiting or blowing it off, as the good doctor is happy to tell anyone who’ll listen, are far worse.

He learned the hard way nearly 20 years ago when he was 52. And after making the decision to hang up his stethoscope this summer, he’s grateful that he’ll have the opportunity to travel with the woman who saved him.

“I’m good with science and medicine but somewhat illiterate when it comes to geography,” he said. “We’re going to fix that.”

By re-telling his story, his hope is that he’ll be able to help others with his words.

So pull your head out of the way and schedule the colonoscopy. The life you save might be your own.