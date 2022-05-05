Wounded Iraq veteran gets new home in Walkertown

WALKERTOWN — David Long said he was overwhelmed on Thursday as he walked into a free home that he now owns without a mortgage, thanks to a partnership between Truist and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Long, a former U.S. Marine, got a law enforcement escort from Walkertown Fire Department to his new home just off Old Hollow Road, and stood in the front yard as an honor guard approached in uniforms with flags flying late Thursday morning.

After several speakers talked about his service to his country and handed the microphone to Long, he ventured to make some remarks himself, but had to stop as the tears came. Finally he simply told the crowd of more than 50 people standing in his front yard that he loved them.

Long won’t have to worry about buying a lawn mower because a riding mower is on the way as part of the deal. Of course, he’ll have to decide things like where to put the couch, how to decorate the windows and what to hang on the walls.

“I’m just overwhelmed walking through the door,” he said. “That’s going to take some time, I guess.”

A Truist official said it was the 13th house that the bank has given away mortgage-free by working with the Military Warriors group, which works across the nation to help combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans killed in action with programs that focus on housing, transportation, outdoor recreation and leadership development.

The group has provided more than 900 mortgage-free homes and over 130 payment-free vehicles in all 50 states.

Long served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 2005 to 2009 and was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was injured in Iraq. He received a Purple Heart, a Combat Action Ribbon and other awards. Since his return, he has worked with non-profit groups to help veterans struggling with physical and mental health challenges. He was recently voted junior vice commander of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, and likes skydiving, fishing and bike riding.

His mother, Connie Chandler, said Long has been living with her in Walkertown.

“He said, ‘Mom, they’re going to give me a house,’ “ Chander recalled, describing how she found out. “I was shocked, but I’m glad. I’m very thankful. God is truly blessing us. I was really, really shocked, but I’m thrilled for David.”

The program was supposed to include a parachute drop by a team flying over from All Veteran Group, but the wind conditions weren’t right for the group to land in Long’s front yard.

But there were neighbors aplenty to come over, give Long a hug and a handshake, and promise to make him welcome in his new home.

Dena Lyerly, visiting with her husband Stan, said she realized during the event that her new neighbor Long was someone they had known for some 13 years.

“We had no idea we were going to be neighbors,” she said. “When we saw his face, we had to rush up here. He is a great guy.”

Long’s father, also named David Long, said more veterans should be getting the help that his son received with the new house.

“It is a good program that they are doing,” he said, as he waited for his son to arrive.

