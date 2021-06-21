 Skip to main content
Wreck blocks Akron Drive intersection in Winston-Salem
A three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Akron Drive and Ogburn Avenue sent five people to the hospital for treatment, according to reports from the Winston-Salem Police Department and WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

Police reported the accident about 9 p.m. and said the intersection would be closed for several hours while they carried out their investigation. 

WGHP reported police saying that some of the injuries are serious, but there was no word on what caused the crash. 

