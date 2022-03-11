 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wreck early Friday kills Clemmons woman
Wreck early Friday kills Clemmons woman

A 38-year-old Clemmons woman died early Friday in a single-vehicle wreck on Old Salisbury Road, police said.

Kimberly Durham was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry south on Old Salisbury Road when she ran off the road and her vehicle hit a tree, police said in a news release. Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the wreck in the 2900 block of Old Salisbury Road. Durham was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating.

No further information is available at this time, police said.

According to police, this is the city's third motor vehicle fatality of 2022. By comparison, there were nine at this time last year.

