A Virginia man died early Monday morning in a single-car wreck on the loop ramp leading from Interstate 40 to I-74 on the southeast side of the city, the Winston-Salem Police Department reported.

Police said Dennis John Alsup, 40, of Pennington Gap, Va., was driving a 2012 Ford Focus west on I-40 about 4:30 a.m. before the car ran off the ramp leading to I-74 east and struck a tree.

The Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded, and said Alsup died on the scene.

The ramp was closed for about five hours while police investigated and the wreckage was removed.

It was the second motor vehicle fatality investigated by city police in 2023, compared to three at the same time in 2022.

The ramp to I-74 from westbound I-40 executes a right-hand turn before passing back under I-40 and pointing traffic toward High Point.