Wreck shuts down section of Somerset Drive

A wreck shut down a section of Somerset Drive Wednesday morning.
The wreck is in the 700 block of the road, which links Stratford and Jonestown roads. The road is closed between Brandywine Road and the bridge over Little Creek.
Winston-Salem police ask drivers to find alternative routes.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more details become available.
(336) 727-7307
Jeri Young
