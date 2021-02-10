 Skip to main content
Wreck shuts down section of Somerset Drive
Wreck shuts down section of Somerset Drive

A wreck shut down a section of Somerset Drive Wednesday morning. 

The wreck is in the 700 block of the road, which links Stratford and Jonestown roads. The road is closed between Brandywine Road and the bridge over Little Creek.

Winston-Salem police ask drivers to find alternative routes. 

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more details become available.

Somerset Drive crash

A crash on Somerset Drive shut down a portion of the road Wednesday morning.

(336) 727-7307

@JeriYoungwsj

