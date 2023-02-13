UPDATE: The interstate has reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Interstate 74 westbound was shut down completely at the I-40 interchange Monday afternoon after a tractor trailer overturned in the curve on the westbound ramp, Winston-Salem police said.
Police said no one was hurt, but the road was expected to be closed for up to several hours.
336-727-7369
Wes Young
