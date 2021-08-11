Writer Anneliese Bruner will talk about book on the Tulsa Race Massacre Friday at the Forsyth County Central Library

Anneliese Bruner, a writer and editor who lives in Washington, D.C., will talk about a book on the Tulsa Race Massacre at 7 p.m. Friday at the Forsyth County Central Library at 660 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem.

Bruner wrote the afterward for the book, "The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921," the Forsyth County Public Library said in a news release. The book, written by Bruner's great-grandmother, has been reissued.

That book's title, "Events of the Tulsa Disaster by Mrs. Mary Jones Parrish," was published in 1922, the public library said.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Tulsa race massacre happened between May 31 and June 1, 1921, and resulted in 35 blocks of the Greenwood District being destroyed. At least 39 people died.

Greenwood District was known as Black Wall Street.

Bruner's great-grandmother survived the massacre and wrote about it, the public library said. Bruner's talk is part of the Forsyth County Public Library's Summer Reading Finale.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.