Wrong-way driver killed on I-40 in Winston-Salem. Two others injured in rush-hour collision

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 between Clemmons and Winston-Salem died Monday night when his Ford Bronco collided with a westbound Mazda SUV near the McGregor Road bridge crossing, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Mazda and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

The wreck occurred at 6:12 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 as rush hour commuters made their way toward Clemmons between the I-40/U.S. 421 split and the Lewisville-Clemmons Road exit.

The Ford and the Mazda collided head-on, said Trooper Jayron Rankin of the N.C. Highway Patrol. The driver of the Bronco was alone in his vehicle.

The Bronco was traveling slowly east in the far left westbound lane when the collision occurred, Rankin said. Neither vehicle made skid marks on the highway before the collision, indicating that neither driver had the opportunity to try to stop.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rankin said the Mazda was traveling about 65 miles per hour when it collided with the Bronco.

The investigation is ongoing, and no names were released Monday night.