Wrong-way driver on I-40 ID'd as missing Rockingham County man. 78-year-old was killed in Winston-Salem crash Monday night.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that the missing person report on Willard came out about 20 minutes after the first county deputy had arrived at the wreck scene. That report described Willard as suffering from dementia.

Suthard said that, after his office sent out the missing-person report, it received word immediately from Forsyth County that a vehicle matching the description of Willard's Bronco had been involved in the fatal crash.

Shortly after that, the man killed in the wreck was confirmed to be Willard.

Witnesses said that before the collision, Willard's Bronco, with no headlights on, was traveling slowly east on westbound I-40.

The Bronco was in the fast lane of westbound I-40. The freeway has three westbound lanes at that point.

One witness, who asked that her name not be used, said that she saw cars swerving to avoid the Bronco as it made its way east. The woman said she called 911 and was told that a deputy was on his way.