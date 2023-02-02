A 37-year-old Winston-Salem man was arrested by Forsyth County deputies and charged with four felony counts of sexual activity with a student, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Officers began investigating Brandon Lamont Mock, on Monday, after the Glenn High School resource officer received a tip that Mock, a volunteer assistant men’s basketball coach at Glenn, was sending inappropriate messages to a juvenile.

After the allegations surfaced, he was suspended from coaching and will no longer serve as a school system volunteer, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.

Mock, who isn't a school system employee, had been a volunteer coach at Glenn since 2021.

As a result of evidence uncovered during the investigation, warrants were issued for his arrest Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Mock turned himself in to authorities Wednesday night.

He received a $15,000 secured bond and was released. Mock is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.

“An allegation like this is deeply concerning and always taken seriously by our staff," Superintendent Tricia McManus said. "Immediate action was taken to ensure this volunteer was removed from campus and will not be on any of our campuses in the future. Any adult behavior that is harmful to our students will not be tolerated in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. We are entrusted to provide a safe environment to all our students, and we take that very seriously.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800.