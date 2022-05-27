WSJS radio is returning to a local news-talk-sports format

WSJS 600-AM is changing its format and will focus on local news and sports, Truth Broadcasting, the station's owner, said Wednesday.

The station has been all sports since 2016. The new format starts June 6.

Now, new owner Stuart Epperson Jr. is returning WSJS to a local news-talk-sports format.

Jeffrey Griffin will be behind the microphone as the host of “Triad Today,” from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays.

The radio station’s mid-day programs will include conservative news-talk programs from Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, along with Todd Starnes and Charlie Kirk.

“The Drive” with Josh Graham will remain in place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and JJ Jefferay is set to host “The Yard Sale” from 6 a.m.-8 a.m. on Saturday.

Westwood One-CBS Sports and local programs will complete the evening and weekend broadcast schedule.

Truth Broadcasting said the station’s long-standing relationship with Duke University will continue, as will its commitment to providing high school football coverage in North Carolina.

Sporting events such as NCAA basketball and football, the College World Series, the NFL and The Masters will still be available to listeners.

“It's an incredible thrill, as well as a responsibility, to return the voice of the people to WSJS,” said Michael Carbone, Truth Broadcasting’s chief operating officer, in a press release.

“A local talk station belongs to the listeners — our neighbors — to share their thoughts, their favorite things, favorite teams, their passion for the Triad, their celebrations, their issues, their dreams. We will restart that conversation and let the voices of the city color our days again.”

Tom Hamilton, market manager for WSJS, said the station enjoyed providing the Triad with a 24/7 sports.

But he said that “so much was lost with our connection to the Triad community with little to no live and local talk, news features, guest host hours, award-winning talk shows and more.

"Now, we’ve remedied that. Just wait until you hear it!”

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

