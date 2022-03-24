WSPD will hold fundraising event Friday to support Special Olympics North Carolina

The Winston-Salem Police Department will hold an event Friday to support Special Olympics North Carolina's Polar Plunge fundraiser, the agency said in a news release.
The plunge in place will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lowe’s Hardware located at 935 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston–Salem. The first “plunge” will be at 10:45 a.m. In-person donations are welcomed.
Members of the police department will be "Freezin' for a Reason" as they get buckets of ice water poured on them to raise money for Special Olympics North Carolina, the department said.
Donations may also be made online at https://give.specialolympicsnc.com/WinstonSalemPD.
This event is an effort to raise money to help support the nearly 40,000 Special Olympics athletes in North Carolina, the department said. All proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics North Carolina.
