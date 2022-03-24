 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WSPD will hold fundraising event Friday to support Special Olympics North Carolina

  • 0

The Winston-Salem Police Department will hold an event Friday to support Special Olympics North Carolina's Polar Plunge fundraiser, the agency said in a news release.

The plunge in place will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lowe’s Hardware located at 935 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston–Salem. The first “plunge” will be at 10:45 a.m. In-person donations are welcomed.

Members of the police department will be "Freezin' for a Reason" as they get buckets of ice water poured on them to raise money for Special Olympics North Carolina, the department said.

Donations may also be made online at https://give.specialolympicsnc.com/WinstonSalemPD.

This event is an effort to raise money to help support the nearly 40,000 Special Olympics athletes in North Carolina, the department said. All proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics North Carolina.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man. 

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired. 

Watch Now: Related Video

UFC star Conor McGregor charged by police in Ireland for alleged dangerous driving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert