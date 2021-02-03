WSSU and NC A&T receives $250,000 each from British-based beer and spirits maker

Winston-Salem State University and N.C. A&T State University will each receive $250,000 from Diageo North America, a British-based beer and spirits producer giving a combined $10 million to 25 historically Black colleges and universities across the United States.

The company's donation continues an upswell of giving to the institutions following last summer's racial justice protests.

At WSSU, $225,000 will go into the university's Diageo endowment fund, and the interest from this money will be used for scholarships for perpetuity, WSSU said in a statement.

In addition, $25,000 is being allocated for immediate use for scholarships, WSSU said. These scholarships will be distributed in the 2021-22 school year.

"We are incredibly appreciative of the generosity Diageo has shown Winston-Salem State University," Chancellor Elwood Robinson said. "Scholarships provided by these funds will immediately impact the lives of our students.

"With this gift, which includes a significant endowment, Diageo has ensured they will continue to support WSSU students in perpetuity," Robinson said.