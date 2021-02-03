WSSU and NC A&T receives $250,000 each from British-based beer and spirits maker

Winston-Salem State University and N.C. A&T State University will each receive $250,000 from Diageo North America, a British-based beer and spirits producer giving a combined $10 million to 25 historically Black colleges and universities across the United States.
The company's donation continues an upswell of giving to the institutions following last summer's racial justice protests.
At WSSU, $225,000 will go into the university's Diageo endowment fund, and the interest from this money will be used for scholarships for perpetuity, WSSU said in a statement.
In addition, $25,000 is being allocated for immediate use for scholarships, WSSU said. These scholarships will be distributed in the 2021-22 school year.
"We are incredibly appreciative of the generosity Diageo has shown Winston-Salem State University," Chancellor Elwood Robinson said. "Scholarships provided by these funds will immediately impact the lives of our students.
"With this gift, which includes a significant endowment, Diageo has ensured they will continue to support WSSU students in perpetuity," Robinson said.
N.C. A&T in Greensboro will use its $250,000 from Diageo to create an endowment fund to be known as the Diageo Endowed Scholarship Fund, the university said. It will be used to provide scholarships to at least 10 students each year in perpetuity.
The award recipients must be enrolled as a full-time student in a university academic program, N.C. A&T said. The students must be pursuing a degree in any major, but N.C. A&T officials will give preference to students majoring in engineering, chemistry, marketing and communications.
Students must maintaining a GPA of at least 2.75 and meet the university's general scholarship requirements, N.C. A&T said.
The $10 million donation, given by the company that makes and sells brands such as Guinness beer, Johnnie Walker whiskies and Smirnoff vodka, will create endowments to help colleges financially assist students. Diageo officials said that the company is trying to help offset the higher student debt that graduates of historically Black colleges often accrue.
The company also said that it will create innovation hubs at some of the colleges, providing students with experience, mentorships, guest lecturers and helping faculty develop curriculum. Locations for the hubs will be announced later.
Donations are going to schools in 12 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including N.C. Central University.
The company said it’s giving four grants of $1 million, one grant of $500,000 and 20 grants of $250,000 to the schools, plus another $500,000 to support programs across the colleges.
Diageo said it will also seek to give internships to students from historically Black schools, seeking to diversify its workforce.
The company said the giving comes from a $20 million fund it set aside last year to address the needs of Black communities and businesses.
Journal reporter John Hinton contributed to this story.