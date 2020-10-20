WSSU asks judge to reconsider ruling overturning the firing of former football coach Kienus Boulware.

Attorneys for Winston-Salem State University are asking a Forsyth County judge to reconsider his ruling vacating the firing of former head football coach Kienus Boulware.

The reason?

The judge's use of the word "vacate" was an error and that he didn't mean to overturn the school's decision, they believe.

The school's attorneys want Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court to uphold Boulware's firing and send the case back for an impartial review process. At the same time, Boulware's attorneys want Gottlieb to amend his ruling to provide some clarification about what happens next and to make clear that Boulware's firing was overturned.

Haley Gingles, a spokeswoman for WSSU, said WSSU officials had no comment Tuesday. Jones Byrd, one of the attorneys for Boulware, also declined to comment.

Gottlieb made the ruling on Sept. 28 to vacate the final decision of WSSU's Board of Trustees to fire Boulware, who had been head football coach for five seasons. His contract was supposed to run through the end this year.