WSSU asks judge to reconsider ruling overturning the firing of former football coach Kienus Boulware.

Attorneys for Winston-Salem State University are asking a Forsyth County judge to reconsider his ruling vacating the firing of former head football coach Kienus Boulware.
The reason?
The judge's use of the word "vacate" was an error and that he didn't mean to overturn the school's decision, they believe.
The school's attorneys want Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court to uphold Boulware's firing and send the case back for an impartial review process. At the same time, Boulware's attorneys want Gottlieb to amend his ruling to provide some clarification about what happens next and to make clear that Boulware's firing was overturned.
Haley Gingles, a spokeswoman for WSSU, said WSSU officials had no comment Tuesday. Jones Byrd, one of the attorneys for Boulware, also declined to comment.
Gottlieb made the ruling on Sept. 28 to vacate the final decision of WSSU's Board of Trustees to fire Boulware, who had been head football coach for five seasons. His contract was supposed to run through the end this year.
WSSU officials fired Boulware in April 2019 over his handling of a fight between two football players earlier that month. They said Boulware failed to immediately contact WSSU police after he was made aware that a gun and illegal drugs might be involved. Boulware said he never believed a gun was involved and a gun was never found. Boulware said that he contacted an assistant athletic director and another school official about the incident.
Gottlieb concluded that Boulware was denied due process because a recommendation from the school's Grievance Committee was routed to Chancellor Elwood Robinson. Robinson had initially given Boulware notice of his termination and the reasons why. WSSU officials had told Boulware that the recommendations would go to the school's Board of Trustees, but they later told Boulware that there was a change in process in order to comply with UNC system policy. Then in November 2019, Robinson adopted the Grievance Committee's recommendations and upheld his decision to fire Boulware.
Gottlieb said that amending the process denied Boulware "the opportunity for impartial review," because Robinson fired him and reviewed the firing.
Kari R. Johnson, an attorney with the N.C. Department of Justice who represented WSSU, said the evidence doesn't support Gottlieb's conclusions and that Gottlieb's ruling only allows Boulware to have an additional impartial review of the Grievance Committee's findings by a new reviewer. That doesn't mean that Boulware's firing is overturned and that he can have his old job back, Johnson said.
"In its 28 September 2020 Order, the Court did not reverse or modify Petitioner's termination or the findings or recommendations of the Grievance Committee," Johnson said in court papers. "At the time Chancellor Robinson reviewed the Grievance Committee's recommendations, Petitioner's status was terminated. Vacating the Final Decision of the Board of Trustees does not change this fact."
Johnson said WSSU officials are in the process of finding a new reviewer but Gottlieb's use of the word "vacate" has caused confusion.
But Boulware's attorneys, Jones Byrd and Ali Tomberlin, said in court papers that Gottlieb's decision was clear -- the decision to fire Boulware was overturned. But their problem is that Gottlieb did not address other claims they had raised, including that Boulware's firing was not supported by the evidence and that it was an abuse of discretion.
"The improper termination caused Petitioner to lose pay, benefits, and work experience over a lengthy period of time while he pursued his right to appeal," they said in court papers. "The final agency decision has now been vacated with only three months remaining on Petitioner's contract. There is a strong likelihood that the matter will not be resolved before Petitioner's contract expires."
Byrd and Tomberlin cite a Sept. 29 Winston-Salem Journal article about Gottlieb's decision that quotes Gingles, the WSSU spokeswoman, who said that WSSU "is pleased that the decision did not reverse the termination." Byrd and Tomberlin said Gingles' statement raises questions about the school's ability to comply with Gottlieb's order that someone impartial review the Grievance Committee's recommendation.
Gottlieb is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter on Oct. 27.
