WSSU cheerleaders have lead role in singer Ciara's latest video

Winston-Salem State University Powerhouse of Red and White Cheerleaders were featured in singer Ciara’s music video for her song “Jump.”

They can be seen at the beginning of the video, dancing with Ciara in cheer uniforms that say "Jump."

Coach Ne’Sheila Washington said one of Ciara’s dancers messaged the team on Instagram and emailed them at the end of April. From there, they were promptly put in touch with Ciara's choreographer.

They did three practices over Zoom, and then nine cheerleaders and coaches Washington and Tevin Allen were flown out to Los Angeles to film.

Washington said the experience was so exciting for her team because many of them had never been on a plane, let alone to Hollywood.

“It was very exciting for them…to see all these sights,” she said.

Team captain William Johnson said that while the team arrived toward the end of the project, Ciara made them feel like they had been a part of the project the entire time. He said Ciara even let them choreograph her part of the routine.

Washington explained that Ciara wanted the dance to be as authentic to the team’s cheerleading style.

The music video came out Friday morning. Team members were excited to see it.

“We had no idea it was going to look that great,” she said.

Johnson and dance captain Destiny Martin sad the team hadn’t even seen the video in full until after its released. Johnson was awed by the response to it on Friday.

“We’re so overjoyed and overwhelmed,” he said.

This is the second time the team has gone viral. In the fall, a video of their cheering went viral on TikTok for their natural hair and cheer skills. As a result, they were featured on the talk-show “The Real” and Martin earned a Name Image Likeness deal with Champion.

Martin said she feels like the opportunity with Ciara has opened more doors for the team.

“We’re very excited,” she said. “We weren’t expecting the reaction we received.”