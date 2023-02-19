L’Tona Lamonte guesses that she could fill a shoebox with the clipped obituaries of friends who died while she was growing up in Piedmont Circle and Happy Hill Gardens in the 1990s.

Going to so many funerals made her numb to death, and she began to accept that she was likely to die young.

A fiercely protective circle of family members and mentors helped keep her from that fate.

So did basketball.

Routinely dropped off by an uncle at the asphalt basketball court behind her home in Piedmont Circle, young L’Tona, the only girl on the court, grew savvy. She honed her dribbling and passing skills, realizing early on that if she fed the ball to boys, she would always get picked to join a team.

And because the games followed a basic rule of street ball — winners stay on the court, losers sit — Lamonte picked up another skill that has served her well as the coach of the women’s basketball team at Winston-Salem State.

“It’s where I learned to win,” she said.

Nearing the end of her sixth season, Lamonte, 45, has compiled an overall record of 84 wins and 78 losses heading into Saturday’s game against Livingstone, the last regular-season game before the CIAA Tournament starts Tuesday in Baltimore, Md.

The goal in Baltimore is a lofty one — win the first championship in program history.

Since graduating from Winston-Salem State in 1999 — where she played drums in the marching band and played basketball and softball — Lamonte has held various jobs in coaching and athletics administration, including one stint at the University of Tennessee that put her in frequent contact with legendary basketball coach, Pat Summitt (Lamonte didn’t know who she was at the time to Summitt’s amusement).

Happy to be an assistant coach, Lamonte resisted WSSU’s offer for her to take over as head coach in 2016.

Finally, Tonia Walker, then the athletics director at WSSU, told her: “L’Tona, you’re ready.”

The move back reconnected Lamonte not only with her alma mater but the neighborhoods that shaped her, Piedmont Circle and Happy Hill Gardens, two public housing developments that were among the most impoverished and crime-plagued areas in the city.

Life in Piedmont Circle, or The Circle as Lamonte calls it, came with challenges. When she was 8-years-old, she saw a man stagger out of his home, blood spilling from his gut after being shot. About five years later, the first of her friends was killed.

“It seemed like I was going to a funeral every week,” she said.

Yet, talk to Lamonte about growing up in The Circle, and her eyes light up and her dimples deepen as she recalls a community that looked after one another, who made sure the sick were fed, the lawns were mowed and the children had a safe place to play.

“When people say, ‘Those people have nothing over there,’” Lamonte said, her voice trailing. “No, we had love.”

She recalled people such as Cynthia Jeter, the neighborhood rec center director, who squeezed a T-Ball diamond in a small grassy area behind a row of houses.

And if a kid messed up? Lord help them.

“Oh my gosh,” Lamonte said, “the older people would call your parents and chastise you. It was a community literally on top of you to make you better.”

Shantae Graham grew up near Lamonte in The Circle. She looked up to her, remembering her as someone who didn’t put up with a lot of nonsense.

“Even as children, sometimes there’d be someone who’d want to be silly, and she was always the one in the background saying, ‘That’s not the way to go.’ She’d deflect stuff and make sure everyone was on the up and up,” Graham said.

Lamonte learned hard work through the example of her mother, Debra Samuels, who caught the bus each morning at 5 a.m., for her job at Sara Lee Hosiery, and her grandmother, Alma Green, who cleaned the house of a professor at Wake Forest University.

Green bought her workbooks to complete over the summer and instilled in her the value of education, using the example of some educated family members who lived in another part of the city.

“My grandmother said, ‘I want you to be like them.’ Their worries were different than our worries,” Lamonte said.

For a little while, Lamonte left public housing when her mother saved enough to buy a house on Motor Road. But she was unable to pay for both heating and a mortgage and within a year, Lamonte and her mother moved into a shotgun shack in Happy Hill.

She chuckled thinking back to the fear she felt being the new girl in the neighborhood.

“Happy Hill was harder and you had to grow up quickly,” she said. “In Happy Hill, oh you were going to fight.”

As she had at The Circle, Lamonte found refuge on a basketball court, this one inside the Sims Recreation Center where she refined her game with friends Tasha McCall and Samantha Johnson.

The pickup games were endless, running into the night. Ben Piggott, who ran the rec center, kept the doors open late so Lamonte, her friends and other kids could play in a safe environment. Often, Clarence Brown, one of Piggott’s assistants, would drive the three girls around town in search of a game.

“It would be us four and then we’d pick up another guy and play,” Lamonte said. “And we’d win.”

Piggott, who has mentored thousands of kids, saw something special in Lamonte’s game and attitude.

“She was fearless on the court,” he said. “And that developed her ability to be a great coach because she was a great player and did not back down on nothing.”

Piggott, like Jeter at The Circle, gave Lamonte and other children opportunities to see the wider world. He invited college students to come over to the rec center to talk to kids and took them to events around the city.

Leaning over the balcony at The Stevens Center and seeing ballerinas dressed as swans was life-changing, a tease that there was so much more beyond her neighborhood’s borders.

After playing softball and basketball for Parkland and Reynolds, Lamonte hoped to go to college out of state but upon her mother’s urging, she enrolled at WSSU.

The Rams’ coach at the time, Debra Clark, convinced her to go out for basketball. Later, she got recruited to play softball and during her junior year, she led the nation in stolen bases, a skill she picked up on that old T-Ball diamond in The Circle.

While at WSSU, Lamonte was sent to shadow Alfred Poe, a legendary basketball coach at Carver High School, for a class on sports management. He had something else in mind.

Despite her protests, Poe told her to join him on the bench for the Carver girls team. It was her first stint as a coach. A seed was planted.

The team didn’t win any games that year, but within a few years, it won the state championship.

Lamonte took valuable lessons from that experience.

“(Poe) was angry and mean and fussing all the time, but he loved you,” Lamonte said. “I had to learn how to do that. I have to let them know, ‘I care for you.’”

At different points in her life — whether it was becoming a student at WSSU or returning as a coach — Lamonte has been reluctant to come back home. Her love of the community has always outmuscled that trepidation, as if she could not deny the impact it had in shaping her.

The faith that her grandmother engrained in her has helped her find strength as she deals with her husband, Donald’s recent multiple myeloma diagnosis while being a mother to three daughters.

The role that Jeter and Piggott played in exposing her to a world she could never imagine is one reason why she arranged for the women’s team to play a tournament in Alaska last year.

Her love of The Circle is why she has taken the Rams back to her old basketball court to feed the community and play a little hoops with the kids.

“I’m not surprised at all what she has become,” said Shantae Graham, her friend from The Circle. “She was destined to be great.”

A few days ago, a chilly wind blew across the basketball court, barely budging the hardened dirt that had formed along the sidelines. Veins of buckled pavement ran across the center of the court and the rims, while still affixed, looked as if they could fall off after one hard dunk.

Hours before tipoff against Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte, Lamonte stood on the court, a ball in her hand, and mimicked the pouty face she used to make when her team lost a game. She pointed to the exposed gnarly roots where she’d sometimes land when play got rough.

She saw a man with a bucket picking up bits of trash and it reminded her of how back in the ‘90s, men would sometimes walk around The Circle picking up trash and how older women, women like her grandmother who didn’t always have a lot of food in the cupboard, would feed them a hot meal in appreciation.

“Basketball saved my life,” Lamonte said. “I know it did.”