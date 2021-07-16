WSSU Foundation pays $3.6 million for northwest Winston-Salem property

The Winston-Salem State University Foundation Inc. has spent $3.6 million to purchase a 35,603-square-foot building in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property at 6000 Museum Drive sits on 9.41 acres near West Hanes Mill Road. The seller was Mount Eagle Foundation of Winston-Salem.
The WSSU Foundation could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the property.
The property once served as the site for High Point University’s Evening Degree and University Graduate Program.
336-727-7376
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today