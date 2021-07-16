 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WSSU Foundation pays $3.6 million for northwest Winston-Salem property
0 Comments

WSSU Foundation pays $3.6 million for northwest Winston-Salem property

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winston-Salem State University Foundation Inc. has spent $3.6 million to purchase a 35,603-square-foot building in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property at 6000 Museum Drive sits on 9.41 acres near West Hanes Mill Road. The seller was Mount Eagle Foundation of Winston-Salem.

The WSSU Foundation could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the property.

The property once served as the site for High Point University’s Evening Degree and University Graduate Program.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.
Crime

Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.

Adrion Worley is facing charges that he fatally stabbed and dismembered a 75-year-old Winston-Salem man in 2017, dumping parts of the man's body in another county. But evaluations from two doctors conclude that he is incompetent to stand trial. A Forsyth County judge signed an order sending Worley to Central Regional Hospital so that officials there can attempt to restore Worley's mental capacity. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News