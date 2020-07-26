Lauren Spease, an incoming freshman at Winston-Salem State, wants to be nurse practitioner, so her first choice of schools was an easy one.
Spease, who is from High Point, loved everything about the nursing program. With a 3.8 grade point average and plenty of extracurricular activities, she was accepted last fall.
Then reality hit her and her family about the cost, even at a state-supported school such as WSSU.
Spease estimated that after her financial aid was given to her she would still be short around $2,000.
With her mother’s job in the health-care field affected by COVID-19, Spease decided to try a GoFundMe page. With the help of her sister Raven, Spease started the page with a modest goal of $2,000.
“We felt like it might help to see if I could raise the money through GoFundMe,” Spease said. “And we put the deadline for the end of August.”
As of this past weekend, more than $2,000 had been raised.
Joel Lee, the assistant vice chairman for enrollment at WSSU, said in an email that Spease will be a student this fall. She is expected to be on campus on Aug. 7 with the other 1,000 other freshmen.
“I’m not sure how common it is,” Lee said about using GoFundMe to help with tuition. “I hear about it from time to time but the funds go to the student instead of the school so we have no tracking for it.”
Spease, who attended Cornerstone Charter Academy in Greensboro which is a tuition-free public school, said in her post on the GoFundMe page that she was a BETA Club member who also had completed nearly 300 hours in community service.
“Winston-Salem State was my first school of choice and I’m so happy to be attending an HBCU,” she said on the GoFundMe page.
According to the GoFundMe page website, fundraising for educational needs is nothing new. More than $70 million had been raised throughout the country in 2019, according to the website.
Spease said she fell in love with the campus when she went for a visit and once she got accepted last fall she didn’t bother looking at any other schools.
“Everybody there was so friendly so I really fell in love with the campus,” Spease said.
On the GoFundMe page, Spease gave a reason for starting the GoFundMe effort.
“My mother is a single parent whose job was affected by COVID-19 which makes this amount difficult for us to obtain by the end of August,” she posted, “so any donations would be greatly appreciated.”
In December 2017, an online publication called NurseJournal ranked WSSU as the eighth-best nursing school on the East Coast. It also ranked WSSU as No. 15 in the nation in the publication’s ranking of 500 online nursing programs.
“I’m also thinking about majoring in biology,” Spease said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.