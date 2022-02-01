WSSU gains $384,000 grant toward entrepreneurial fellows program

Winston-Salem State University has received a $384,000 grant from the PNC Foundation, one of five Historically Black Colleges and Universities in North Carolina to receiving funding from a new initiative.

The foundation, affiliated with PNC Financial Services Group Inc., is providing more than $2 million in an effort "that aims to enrich the future of entrepreneurship and create workforce opportunities in the state."

The WSSU grant will assist in funding the development of the PNC Entrepreneurial Fellows program.

The program's goal is assisting selected student fellows to "learn critical aspects of new venture creation by participating in nationally certified programs, workshops, research and one-on-one mentoring with successful North Carolina entrepreneurs."

“Since establishing the Center of Entrepreneurship and Social Innovation 14 years ago, Winston-Salem State University has actively collaborated with more than 750 aspiring entrepreneurial ventures and more than 1,800 students," Elwood Robinson, WSSU's chancellor, said in a statement.

"The PNC Entrepreneurial Fellows Program will help us build on this impact to reach even more students and community entrepreneurs.