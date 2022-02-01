WSSU gains $384,000 grant toward entrepreneurial fellows program

Winston-Salem State University has received a $384,000 grant from the PNC Foundation, one of five Historically Black Colleges and Universities in North Carolina to receiving funding from a new initiative.
The foundation, affiliated with PNC Financial Services Group Inc., is providing more than $2 million in an effort "that aims to enrich the future of entrepreneurship and create workforce opportunities in the state."
The WSSU grant will assist in funding the development of the PNC Entrepreneurial Fellows program.
The program's goal is assisting selected student fellows to "learn critical aspects of new venture creation by participating in nationally certified programs, workshops, research and one-on-one mentoring with successful North Carolina entrepreneurs."
“Since establishing the Center of Entrepreneurship and Social Innovation 14 years ago, Winston-Salem State University has actively collaborated with more than 750 aspiring entrepreneurial ventures and more than 1,800 students," Elwood Robinson, WSSU's chancellor, said in a statement.
"The PNC Entrepreneurial Fellows Program will help us build on this impact to reach even more students and community entrepreneurs.
"We are grateful to the PNC Foundation for helping us scale up resources and capacity-building opportunities for our region’s future business leaders.”
Weston Andress, PNC"s western Carolinas' regional president, said WSSU was chosen for the grant primarily because of the Center of Entrepreneurship and Social Innovation’s "meaningful work to address the needs of urban, minority and economically disadvantaged populations ... and educate and empower their students for future success in business and life.”
The grants will be distributed over a three-year period.
The other HBCU institutions receiving grant funding are Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, Johnson C. Smith and North Carolina Central.
Students from all five schools will have the opportunity to participate in the PNC Pitch Competition, an annual forum where student-entrepreneurs can showcase innovative ideas and demonstrate their marketing skills.
PNC said the grants align with its support for HBCUs throughout the country and complement the on-going development of the Howard University and PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship.
The funding also is part of PNC’s nationwide $88 billion Community Benefits Plan, which is inclusive of a previously announced commitment of more than $1 billion to support the economic empowerment of Black and low- and moderate-income communities.
336-727-7376