Winston-Salem State University announced this week that it has received a $5 million grant to establish a quantum information science and engineering program.

WSSU also announced it received a $1.3 million grant that it will share with Fayetteville State and N.C. Central universities for data science and artificial intelligence research.

WSSU said it “is making a quantum leap into the future” with the $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

“The procurement of this significant grant award elevates the intellectual climate of Winston-Salem State University by advancing STEM education,” WSSU Interim Chancellor Anthony Graham said. “This grant positions our university to foster student success and diversify the developing frontier of quantum information science with resource sustainability.”

WSSU’s goal is to push the boundaries of technology and innovation in quantum research and position the university as the leader in the QISE field among HBCU institutions, said John Yi, a WSSU chemistry professor and author of the grant.

Quantum Information Science draws on physical science, math, computer science and engineering. It combines the principles of quantum mechanics with information science to study the processing, analysis and transmission of information, the NSF says.

NSF has committed to ensuring the United States continues as a global leader, which is why it developed the ExpandQISE program, WSSU said. ExpandQISE aims to increase diversity among participating institutions and support their research capacity.

The grant will be used to establish WSSU’s QISE program and build lab spaces with state-of-the-art instruments for research activities, WSSU said. The goal is to establish the WSSU Hybrid Quantum Laboratory Center, fostering collaborations with other institutions in the Carolinas.

“Our program aims to attract a diverse range of students, with an anticipated involvement of 25 to 40 students in this academic year,” Yi said.

Shawn E. Holt, WSSU’s associate provost for research and innovation, said the grant will offer research-related fellowship opportunities for WSSU students “in a highly-competitive field that lacks representation from people of color.”

WSSU will launch a minor program for students in QISE in spring 2024. Graduates with QISE training can pursue careers in quantum computing, secure communication, and advanced cryptography among others, WSSU said.

In February, WSSU was awarded $2.26 million from the Department of Energy to develop and nurture the next generation of the QISE workforce including curriculum enhancement, faculty development and student research opportunities.

This new grant focuses more on the actual research center on campus, WSSU said.

In a related development, NASA awarded $1.3 million to WSSU, Fayetteville State and NCCU for data science and artificial intelligence research.

The grant will pay for the establishment of the Institute for Advanced Cyberphysical Technologies and Multi-agent Perception among the three universities.

Over three years, the institute will focus on training, research design and execution, aligning its efforts with two NASA uses: one aimed at enhancing life on Earth using AI while the other involves space exploration with robotic agents in the quest for extraterrestrial life, WSSU said.

The research team at WSSU will place emphasis on improving life on Earth, which delves into the shifting ecosystems in the Arctic and Boreal regions due to rapid climate warming, said Debzani Deb, WSSU’s professor of computer science and founding director of the Center for Applied Data Science.

The Boreal region includes parts of Alaska and northern Canada as well as northern Europe and northern Asia.

The research will extend to understanding society’s responses to these climate changes, encompassing economic, governance and policy dimensions that influence the future of both regions and the planet, WSSU said.

The grant will provide financial support to faculty for their summary salary and travel, while offering tuition and financial assistance to graduate and undergraduate students as they conduct research in AI and machine learning systems at WSSU, the university said.

“Winston-Salem State University has already established CADS to identify and overcome various barriers hindering the widespread and sustainable adoption of data-intensive research and education,” Deb said. “IMPACT will leverage these capabilities to involve WSSU students and faculty in utilizing data sciences (study of data to extract meaningful insights for business) as a crucial tool for addressing scientific inquiries. This integration is pivotal in advancing NASA mission research.”

Deb will direct the WSSU research team associated with this project.

“Collaborating with NASA scientists, as well as faculty and student groups from three universities, will provide a rich and interdisciplinary environment for tackling challenges related to improving life on Earth and searching for life beyond our planet,” Deb said.