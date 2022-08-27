WSSU will stage its Ramily Diva and Funk Takeover Sept. 30 at Joel Coliseum

The event, Ramily Diva & Funk Takeover, will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Joel Coliseum as part of Winston-Salem State University’s Homecoming Celebration.
The event features ConFunkShun, En Vogue and Doug E. Fresh.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The Ramily Diva & Funk Takeover is part of the WSSU’s Homecoming Celebration that spans the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
336-727-7299
John Hinton
