WSSU will stage its Ramily Diva and Funk Takeover Sept. 30 at Joel Coliseum

DOUG E. FRESH

Doug E. Fresh has made a video urging caution during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Courtesy of Greensboro Coliseum

The event, Ramily Diva & Funk Takeover, will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Joel Coliseum as part of Winston-Salem State University’s Homecoming Celebration.

The event features ConFunkShun, En Vogue and Doug E. Fresh.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The Ramily Diva & Funk Takeover is part of the WSSU’s Homecoming Celebration that spans the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.

