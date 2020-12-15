WXII-12 to honor retiring Wanda Starke with special program on Friday

WXII-12 news veteran Wanda Starke will retire at the end of the year, and the station will honor her career with a one-hour special, "Wanda Starke: Inspired" at 8 p.m. Friday.

Starke began at WXII in 1994. In 2014, she announced her plan to begin working on her retirement, moving to part-time anchor duties until May 2018.

"I was in the fifth grade when I told my mom I wanted to be a reporter," Starke said. "God blessed me with parents who believed in me, but I never imagined I would have such a long and wonderful career."

Starke came to WXII from WGRZ in Buffalo, N.Y., where she worked as a co-news anchor, the first African American to hold that position in the Buffalo market, WXII said. A native of Newport News, Va., Starke also work at the WRDW in Augusta, Ga., WVEC in Norfolk, Va., the Richmond News Leader, an afternoon newspaper that closed in 1992, KCOP in Los Angeles and WFMY in Greensboro.

Starke has a bachelor's degree in journalism and speech communications from the University of Richmond. She did graduate work in political science and African studies at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

