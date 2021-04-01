Yadkin County COVID-19 vaccination clinic accepting walk-ins Thursday. 8,000 slots open at Guilford County clinic.

“Now is a great time for anyone who wants the vaccine to make an appointment or move up a first-dose appointment to an earlier date,” spokesman Joe McCloskey said. “Right now, many people can get an appointment within a day or two of scheduling.”

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling (336) 70-COVID or through a myWakeHealth account.

The Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health have made 8,000 new appointments available, beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, at its mass-vaccination site at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Those appointments can be made by calling (336) 641-7944 (Option 2) or at www.healthyguilford.com.

Appointments also available from 2 to 5 p.m. daily from Monday through April 10.

Individuals are not required to be vaccinated in their home county or state.

In North Carolina, all individuals ages 16 to 64 listed in Group Four became eligible Wednesday for their first dose.

Already eligible were people 65 and older, health care workers, staff and residents at long-term care centers, frontline workers and educators.

For more information on eligibility, go to COVID19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

