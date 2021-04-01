Yadkin County COVID-19 vaccination clinic accepting walk-ins Thursday. 8,000 slots open at Guilford County clinic.

The Yadkin County Public Health Department is accepting walk-ins at its first-dose vaccination clinic from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Vaccinations are being done at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former Hoots Memorial/Yadkin Valley Community hospital site.
The department also has a vaccination clinic set for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday. Appointments are needed for that clinic.
Those wanting to make appointments can do so at www.yadkincountync.gov/vaccine or by calling 336-849-7950 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health entered Thursday with more than 1,000 first-dose appointments for its vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building, 414 Deacon Blvd.
About 2,000 appointment slots were scheduled for Thursday through 5:50 p.m. A typical time slot offers first doses for up to 16 individuals.
Appointments can be made at the department's website — Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine — or by calling 336-360-5260.
Currently, about two-thirds of the department's available appointments are being reserved for online appointments
Wake Forest Baptist Health said it is experiencing lower vaccination demand.
“Now is a great time for anyone who wants the vaccine to make an appointment or move up a first-dose appointment to an earlier date,” spokesman Joe McCloskey said. “Right now, many people can get an appointment within a day or two of scheduling.”
Vaccination appointments can be made by calling (336) 70-COVID or through a myWakeHealth account.
The Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health have made 8,000 new appointments available, beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, at its mass-vaccination site at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Those appointments can be made by calling (336) 641-7944 (Option 2) or at www.healthyguilford.com.
Appointments also available from 2 to 5 p.m. daily from Monday through April 10.
Individuals are not required to be vaccinated in their home county or state.
In North Carolina, all individuals ages 16 to 64 listed in Group Four became eligible Wednesday for their first dose.
Already eligible were people 65 and older, health care workers, staff and residents at long-term care centers, frontline workers and educators.
For more information on eligibility, go to COVID19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
