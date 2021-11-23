Yadkin County health officials determined that a foodborne illness didn't cause 45 students at Starmount Middle School getting sick on Nov. 8

Yadkin County health officials determined that a foodborne illness was not the cause for 45 students at Starmount Middle School getting sick on Nov. 8.

However, those officials also haven’t determined why those students became ill, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Human Services Agency. Yadkin County officials have completed their investigation, the agency said.

Todd Martin, the superintendent of the Yadkin County Schools, said Tuesday that he appreciated the health department investigation was so thorough.

"It is good to know that this incident was not caused by any food that was served in our cafeteria or through a foodborne illness," Martin said. "The procedures that our school nutrition staff have to abide by when preparing food were followed to the letter, as were the serving procedures."

Jessica Wall, the agency’s director, couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment on the matter.

The agency learned that many sixth-grade students at Starmount Middle experienced episodes of vomiting and other signs of illness following their lunch period, the agency said.