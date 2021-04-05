Yadkin County offering walk-in vaccinations Monday afternoon. First doses are available from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Yadkin County Public Health Department is accepting walk-ins at its first-dose vaccination clinic from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 5.

The clinic is being held at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former Hoots Memorial/Yadkin Valley Community hospital site.

The Pfizer vaccine is being used by the department. Individuals with appointments will be vaccinated first.

Appointments can be made at www.yadkincountync.gov/vaccine or by calling 336-849-7950.

Individuals are not required to get COVID-19 vaccine in their home county.

Meanwhile, Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health will combine Saturday for the largest local one-day mass-vaccination event to date.

The clinic will be held at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd., and at Novant's Hanes Mall site.