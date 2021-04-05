Yadkin County offering walk-in vaccinations Monday afternoon. First doses are available from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Yadkin County Public Health Department is accepting walk-ins at its first-dose vaccination clinic from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 5.
The clinic is being held at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former Hoots Memorial/Yadkin Valley Community hospital site.
The Pfizer vaccine is being used by the department. Individuals with appointments will be vaccinated first.
Appointments can be made at www.yadkincountync.gov/vaccine or by calling 336-849-7950.
Individuals are not required to get COVID-19 vaccine in their home county.
Meanwhile, Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health will combine Saturday for the largest local one-day mass-vaccination event to date.
The clinic will be held at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd., and at Novant's Hanes Mall site.
Appointments can be made for the fairgrounds at beatcovid.wakehealth.edu/preregistrationWSFG410.cfm and at Hanes Mall at www.GetVaccinated.org.
The systems will provide daily vaccination appointments next week as well.
Every North Carolinian over age 18 becomes eligible for vaccination on Wednesday. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 16 and 17 without the need for parental approval.
As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at least 158,281 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 91,718 adults receiving the first dose, or about 24% of county residents, and 66,563 receiving both doses, or 17.4% of the county’s population.
