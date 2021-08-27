Yadkin County sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing woman

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said.