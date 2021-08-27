 Skip to main content
Yadkin County sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing woman
Yadkin County sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing woman

Yadkin County sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday, authorities said.

Mary Willard Owens, 58, was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday, the Yadkin County Sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office has received reports that Owens possibly became confused and disoriented while driving.

The sheriff’s office and the N.C. Highway Patrol are searching for Owens in and around her last known location, the sheriff's office said. Owens could possibly be in the Boonville or East Bend areas of Yadkin County.

The sheriff's office didn't provide Owens' description, her last known location or a description of the vehicle that Owens might be driving.

Anyone with information about Owens' whereabouts can call the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at 336-849-7811.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

