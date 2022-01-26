Yadkin drilling mystery continues; mining 'always a possibility,' county leader says

More than six months of exploratory drilling on a 500-acre Yadkin County site is expected to end within a few days.

Exactly what the project aims to unearth remains a mystery.

Jack Mitchell, president of a Tennessee-based company involved in the work, refused again this week to reveal what he hoped to find in holes bored as deep as 500 feet, or provide any hint of potential uses for the farmland and forests that make up the rural site northwest of the intersection of Old U.S. 421 and U.S. 21 near Hamptonville.

“We’re still trying to determine the highest and best use” for the property, Mitchell told the Journal in a phone interview this week.

A group of concerned neighbors fear Mitchell’s past ties to fracking and mining hint at his preferred plans.

When asked by the Journal this week if mining was a potential highest and best use for the property, Mitchell paused briefly before responding.

“I can’t say right now,” he said.