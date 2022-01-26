Yadkin drilling mystery continues; mining 'always a possibility,' county leader says

More than six months of exploratory drilling on a 500-acre Yadkin County site is expected to end within a few days.
Exactly what the project aims to unearth remains a mystery.
Jack Mitchell, president of a Tennessee-based company involved in the work, refused again this week to reveal what he hoped to find in holes bored as deep as 500 feet, or provide any hint of potential uses for the farmland and forests that make up the rural site northwest of the intersection of Old U.S. 421 and U.S. 21 near Hamptonville.
“We’re still trying to determine the highest and best use” for the property, Mitchell told the Journal in a phone interview this week.
A group of concerned neighbors fear Mitchell’s past ties to fracking and mining hint at his preferred plans.
When asked by the Journal this week if mining was a potential highest and best use for the property, Mitchell paused briefly before responding.
“I can’t say right now,” he said.
While Mitchell remains coy about any visions for the site — owned by former N.C. Rep. Wilma Sherrill and her husband, Jerry Sherrill — the nature of the drilling and physical characteristics of the area offer hints about potential uses, said Maggie Curry, a geology professor at N.C. State University and a former ExxonMobile geologist.
“He could just be poking holes and seeing what he finds, though that would be some expensive dice-rolling,” she noted. “My speculation is some sort of commodity with industrial applications.”
Lithium, a crucial ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles, is one possibility given its skyrocketing demand and prevalence in parts of the North Carolina Piedmont, Curry suggested. Regional demand for the so-called white gold will only increase with the planned 2025 opening of Toyota’s $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro.
Silica, which has multiple industrial applications, and feldspar, used widely in the glass and ceramics industries, also could be targets for possible extraction, Curry added.
A big hole
While such an operation could be an economic boon for the county, it also would be disruptive to an area that remains a relic of North Carolina’s agricultural roots.
That’s because extracting lithium, silica and feldspar typically involve destructive open-pit mining, Curry said.
“These aren’t things you get from drilling a well and pumping it out of the ground like oil or natural gas,” she explained. “The footprint is bigger, and it would have an effect on surrounding areas.”
That potential impact is why a group of nearby property owners and residents consider an open-pit mine to be a worst-case scenario for the property. As the name suggests, material is removed at the surface rather than through tunnels dug underground. The result is a massive hole that typically remains after the mining operation ends.
Because the minerals sought in open-pit mines constitute only a small portion of the rock extracted, there typically is a high volume of vehicles coming and going from the sites. Also, explosives are often used to blast apart large sections, making noise an issue.
"Open mining disrupts watersheds and ecosystems," Curry added. "It requires a lot of water and, in turn, can contaminate water."
Danny Steelman, a Winston-Salem financial adviser who owns 35 acres adjacent to the site, said he and other neighbors fear that a mine would be a drain on the area’s water table and threaten hundreds of nearby wells it supplies.
“It’s the secrecy that’s got everybody concerned,” added Steelman, who has become the point person for other nearby property owners and residents concerned about Mitchell’s plans.
The uncertainty also troubles Yadkin County Schools leaders because the site is immediately north of West Yadkin Elementary School.
“As superintendent, I worry about the potential impact on air and water quality and what that would mean for the students and employees at the school,” Superintendent Todd Martin said in an email to the Journal last month. “The potential for increased traffic is also concerning.”
'Always a possibility'
The drilling has required no state or local permits, but any mining operation would need a county rezoning of the site and state approval.
Yadkin County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kevin Austin said he has heard the concerns of some constituents who would oppose any kind of mine. But he added that commissioners would weigh all aspects of any rezoning request.
“It’s always a possibility,” Austin said when asked if his colleagues would allow such an operation. “If it’s considered to be good for the community, it’s something we’d need to look at.”
But he added that the county — like neighbors of the property — have “zero facts” about Mitchell’s potential plans.
Mitchell said this week that the drilling was a few days from completion and that the mystery — and persistent speculation — surrounding the operation should also end soon.