Yadkin high school moves to remote learning after students test positive for virus

Starmount High School in Yadkin County is moving to online learning because several students have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Todd Martin announced Wednesday.

According to a message on the school's website, several students at the high school tested positive this week. A number of staff members are also in isolation or in quarantine, including several in the front office who were in close contact with the infected students.

The high school plans to return to in-person learning on Jan. 25.

In addition, members of the Ashe County High School's girls basketball team have been quarantined following a game against Starmount on Jan. 7. The school's athletic director, David Koontz, told the Ashe Post & Times that the team came in contact with a player from Starmount who tested positive for the virus. She began to show symptoms a few days after the game, the paper reported.

The announcement on Starmount's website said that the school is being cleaned.

Yadkin County is among the 84 counties that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has declared a "red" county, signifying that there is significant community spread among its residents.

Kimberly Irvine, the director of the Yadkin County Human Services Agency, said last week that cases in the county are starting to creep back up, from about 30 a day to 60.

