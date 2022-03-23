Yadkin mine would involve minimal blasting, executive says

A 322-acre mining operation in Yadkin County would employ explosives sparingly when it reaches full capacity, the developer of the proposed project said Wednesday.

Potential noise and vibrations from blasts used to loosen rock deposits have been among major concerns for residents and property owners near the Hamptonville site, especially since West Yadkin Elementary School sits a little more than 1,000 feet from the edge of the site and what would be a fully exposed, 61-acre pit.

But Jack Mitchell, president of a newly formed Winston-Salem-based company called Three Oaks Quarry, told the Journal Wednesday that explosives would be used just twice a month when extraction begins in earnest.

He added that Yadkin County, through a special-use permit required for the project, could dictate when explosions are allowed.

“We can do the blasting when students aren’t in school, and not on weekends,” Mitchell said. “We can get enough (loosened rock) doing it just twice a month.”

Mitchell and others involved in the mine project hosted an all-day drop-in information session Wednesday at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building. Residents had the opportunity to interact with representatives at about a dozen stations set up around the perimeter of the facility’s banquet hall.

The mining operation would remove deposits of stone, gravel and sand used to create aggregate, a key ingredient in concrete, asphalt and similar road-building and construction materials. A county rezoning and state approval also will be required for the project to move forward.

In the case of Three Oaks Quarry, the term “blast” would be a bit of a misnomer, Mitchell suggested.

Do a Google search of blasting, he said, “and people will see something out in Utah or Nevada where they blast and there’s not a home within 100 miles and rocks are flying everywhere, and they have this impression that’s what it is.”

At the Yadkin facility, “liquid emulsion” would be poured into holes that are 10 to 50 feet deep, where it is electronically detonated, Mitchell said.

“The computer-controlled process creates a fast and timed sequence of ‘shots,’ which cause the rock to fracture and fall downward to the ground below,” he added. “Each shot is separated from the next shot for periods measured in thousands of a second, but with the result being a 1.5 to 2 second noise duration.”

For anyone nearby, the sound will be muffled rather than a sharp, sudden crack, Mitchell said.

A planned berm 18 feet high and 100 feet wide will encircle the site, creating an added layer of sound insulation, he added. The berm will be created using “overfill” soil removed to get to the submerged rock.

‘Horrible location’

Possible impacts on groundwater and wells, truck traffic and dust created by the facility also have been mentioned as concerns by neighbors, including Joyce and Terry Long, who tried to avoid a downpour Wednesday by huddling with other project opponents under a white pop-up canopy outside the building where the information session was held.

But the couple, who live on property that has been in Joyce Long’s family for five generations, insisted there is an overarching reason for opposing the project.

“That mine is literally in the heart of a rural small-town community,” Terry Long said as he pushed pooled water from the top of the canopy. “It’s not an outlier. They’re putting it right next to the edge of the center of town, right near the school and all these houses. This is a horrible location for a mine in small-town North Carolina.”

The Longs are part of a group of neighbors pushing Yadkin officials to strengthen county mining ordinances or ban new mining altogether before Mitchell submits rezoning and special-use permit requests.

Current county mining regulations require a 500-foot setback from the nearest homes or public buildings.

‘Highest and best use’

While exploratory drilling on the site — some as deep as 500 feet — began more than eight months ago, Mitchell repeatedly refused to offer any hints at what he had planned for the property.

The secrecy fed suspicion among neighbors, who were left to speculate on his plans until Mitchell sent them a letter this month detailing his vision for the property.

In an interview Wednesday, Mitchell insisted he didn’t know early on what he would do with the property, only that it was a prime piece of undeveloped land strategically located near Interstate 77, U.S. 21 and U.S. 421.

“All you have to do is take a look at my background,” Mitchell said.

That experience includes residential and mixed-use development, and mining. The initial possibilities for the property were just as broad, he explained.

“When I took a look at this property, then looked at the geology of this property, I said, ‘Hey, there could be a lot of different uses here,’” Mitchell said. “So you sit down with the team and ask, ‘What is the highest and best use for the property?”

Mitchell’s exploration and subsequent conversations led him to aggregate mining, he said.

‘Valid concerns’

Mitchell said he has heard and understands the reasons some neighbors oppose the project.

“I don’t ever want to say we’re being dismissive because we’re not,” he explained “Those are valid concerns.”

Mitchell said he will pay upfront to have residential wells and house foundations tested to establish a “baseline” so future examinations can detect deterioration.

“I don’t want to have something a year later or 20 years later where they say, ‘This is what happened and you’re the cause,’” he noted. “With all the research and everything we’ve done, I know that risk is minimal. In fact, I think it’s nonexistent.’”

Terry Long said he appreciated those gestures, but reiterated that they don’t get to the heart of his opposition to the project.

“This isn’t just a business transaction for us,” he said. “This decision will determine whether Hamptonville becomes something more industrial or stays a small-town community.”

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.