Yadkin school bus overturns, four students taken to a hospital
top story

Four students were taken to a hospital after a school bus overturned Wednesday in Yadkin County, authorities said.

The bus with 26 students overturned at 3:20 p.m. on Rena Road, south of Jonesville, according to FOX8/WGHP, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

The students on the bus attend summer school at Jonesville Elementary School, said Jessica Stump, the director of elementary schools and curriculum for the Yadkin County Schools.

A group of 22 other students suffered bumps and bruises from the crash, Stump said. Emergency medical technicians treated those students at the scene.

School personnel also arrived to scene to help the students, Stump said.

None of the 26 students suffered life-threatening injuries, Fox 8 reported.

