Get Knitting

Sawtooth School for Visual Arts will provide several chances for people interested in contributing to the Yarn Splash until July 28.

Crochet Clinics will be every Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Knit Ins will be every Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Weave-A-Thons will be every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All events are in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth, 251 N. Spruce St. There is a suggested $5 donation for each event.