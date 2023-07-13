Knitting and crocheting, the most grandma of crafts, has gone guerilla.
Around the world, folks are livening up their cityscapes, wrapping sterile pieces of infrastructure — a guard rail or pipe — with vibrantly colored art pieces made with knitted and crocheted woolen yarn.
Sometimes called guerilla knitting, radical crafting or yarn bombing, these usually impromptu and temporary displays of public art are akin to graffiti but with fiber instead of spray paint.
Here in Winston-Salem, organizers are giving their project now underway a more congenial name, “Yarn Splashing.”
“I love the surprise element of it and also its whimsical nature,” said Betsy Messick, the director of art and wellness at Sawtooth School of Visual Arts.
Messick is organizing the city-wide Yarn Splash to celebrate the opening of Senior Services’ new Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness. Set to open in September, the new center is adjacent to Senior Services’ main office on Shorefair Drive.
Sawtooth will have two studios, including a textile studio, in the new center, which will also include programming from and collaborations with Novant Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Second Harvest, the Hispanic League and Cancer Services among other partners.
Sawtooth plans to hang several pieces of bright woolen yarn from its home on Marshall Street to Shorefair Drive, creating a trail of sorts, beginning in mid-August.
“We want people to be happy when they see it and ask themselves, ‘What is this?’” Messick said.
To make it happen, it needs the community to swing by and weave, crochet and knit in one of its studios. Pieces people create will be knitted together to form the larger artwork that will be installed along the trail. One of the pieces that will be hung from a pedestrian bridge over University Parkway will be 30-feet long, consisting of three 10-foot pieces.
From now until Aug. 1, Sawtooth is having community crochet clinics, community knit-ins, weave-a-thons and classes on how to make a crochet square. Instructors are on hand to teach beginners. People of all ages and skill levels can participate.
On Friday, Kelly Moyer learned how to weave with teacher Rachel Fesperman guiding her. Nearby, Messick taught some kids, fresh from their morning camp session, how to make a pompom out of yarn, an adornment that will dangle from one of the larger pieces.
Moyer attended the crochet clinic the previous night and came back to weave.
“This is the highlight of my summer,” she said. “Creating something as a community is really important to me. It’s working on something together, discovering, exploring.”
Moyer has done a little crocheting through the years but never got past knowing one basic stitch. At the crocheting clinic, she learned a new stitch, which she used to make a square. It’s now attached to a piece of fabric that eventually will expand to 10 feet.
Moyer was part of a yarn bombing project in Madison, Wis.
“Now, I’m hooked,” she said. “When you collaborate, the project grows stronger because you have the energy of a group.”
Fesperman has also been involved in yarn bombing and art projects that she termed “renegade.”
The size and scope of the project at Sawtooth is unusual for a yarn bomb, she said.
The first piece is expected to be installed at Winston Square Park next month. Other pieces will follow leading into late September.
