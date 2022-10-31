'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Wearing a look of disbelief and delight, a tattered Farm Bureau cap atop his head, the genial Saunders, 63, chatted with the sharp-dressed out-of-towners who knocked on his door on a dreary day to tell him that after 30 years of playing the sweepstakes game, his luck had turned.

After some thought, Saunders came up with another idea for his money.

"I'd like to get me some teeth and take her out for steak," he said, nodding toward Susan, his wife of 33 years.

A former truck driver who has been on disability since 2003, Saunders said he has entered Publishers Clearing House's free online sweepstakes every day for 30 years. On Sunday, he won a random drawing, which meant the Prize Patrol — Dave Sayer and Howie Guja — and a two-person camera crew were headed to his house.

In nearby Mocksville, where thousands of kids were expected to trick or treat on Halloween, Saunders was savoring the biggest treat of all, the chance to put to good use a sum of money beyond his wildest dreams.

"When I saw your face," Saunders told Sayer, the founder of the Prize Patrol, "I knew, 'This ain't no trick.'"

Susan Saunders is also a daily player and influenced her husband to try his hand at it. She clutched a bouquet of red roses that the Prize Patrol gave her, the blooms framing her face.

"And here I am in my pajamas," she said shyly.

The couple has four children, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. They look forward to helping them, supporting some charities and having the financial cushion that will allow them to get caught up on bills.

Susan has heart failure, so the money will come in handy, Bruce Saunders said.

The Saunders will get a choice of getting one lump sum or having the payments spread out.

"I'm in shock and just so excited," he said. "And I have no words other than 'Yeehaw!'"